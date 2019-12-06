6sense Launches Dynamic Display Advertising

New feature extends 6sense’s native display advertising capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6sense—6sense, the leading Account Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, today announced that it has expanded its display advertising suite to include dynamic creative capabilities that enable customers to serve personalized content in digital ads based on real-time account information.

“Display advertising is an essential component of a comprehensive account-based sales and marketing strategy, which is why we include our native display capabilities with every platform subscription,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “With dynamic display ads, our customers have even greater abilities to reach target accounts with highly personalized, relevant ads that drive a better experience and meaningful engagement.”

The dynamic advertising feature leverages 6sense’s Company Graph to retrieve account-level details for the person to whom an ad is served. HTML5 ads can then be customized with relevant images or personalized with dynamic text. Examples include the viewer’s company name or tailored messaging based on account segments the customer has created in the 6sense platform, such as a segment for accounts that haven’t visited a customer’s website but have researched competitors in the last 30 days. Just like static ads served through 6sense, dynamic ad campaigns can be configured by customers in an entirely self-service manner.

“The 6sense ABM platform makes executing display campaigns intuitive, efficient and effective by allowing our team to build segments and campaigns based on real-time customer profiles and behavior,” said Mariya Dayan, Marketing Automation and Digital Operations Manager at Motorola. “We’re looking forward to taking advantage of dynamic display to personalize and further optimize our campaigns. 6sense has become a key component of our marketing tech stack for predictive intelligence and sales enablement.”

6sense also recently added an external media campaigns feature to its suite to enable customers to track campaign and ad-level metrics within 6sense for campaigns served by other ad platforms. The external media campaigns feature embeds impression and click-tracking pixels within ads, which enables customers to track account-level engagement metrics within 6sense regardless of the platform used to serve display ads.

