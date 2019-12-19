British Film & Tech Companies Team Up For Star Wars Origins Technology World First With VCode

BRITISH FILM & CYBER TECH COMPANIES TEAM UP FOR STAR WARS TECHNOLOGY WORLD FIRST!

MANCHESTER BASED VELVET FILM PRODUCTIONS & VST ENTERPRISES LTD TEAM UP TO CREATE STAR WARS: ORIGINS, Starring VCODE®

Two of the biggest talents in the British creative film making and cyber technology industries have teamed up to create a world film and technology first.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Manchester based VELVET Film Productions is the production company responsible for producing STAR WARS: ORIGINS an exciting and thrilling action adventure fan film which previewed ahead of the hotly anticipated new Star Wars film; THE RISE OF SKYWALKER which premiered in Los Angeles on Monday and is on general release in cinemas across the UK from tomorrow (Thursday 19th December).

STAR WARS: ORIGINS will feature the groundbreaking cyber technology VCode® developed by Manchester based cyber tech company VST Enterprises Ltd.

The technology – which was created by tech entrepreneur Louis-James Davis – will see “VCode®” embedded into the film to allow fans access to a hidden treasure trove of content. As fans download the “VCode®” app, they can scan the “VCode®” and go on a “treasure trove” hunt to find hidden content, deleted scenes, directors comments and extras. Fans can get their hands on the “VCode®” and download from the App Store and Google play with any iPhone, Android or smart phone device.

STAR WARS: ORIGINS takes a unique look at where it all began. A thrilling action-adventure, this film draws inspiration from both Star Wars and Indiana Jones to tell an epic story based on earth during WWII. The fan film everyone has been waiting for comes from award-winning team and life-long STAR WARS fans; writer/director Phil Hawkins (@philmblog) and Executive Producer Gary Cowan of Velvet Film Productions based in Media City Manchester (@VelvetFilm, @Velvet_Film)

With high end Hollywood production values and filmed in the Sahara Desert, Morocco, STAR WARS: ORIGINS is the culmination of three years’ work from Cowan and Hawkins and stars Marie Everett (What Happened To Monday, Netflix), Jamie Costa (Han Solo: A Smugglers Trade, HisHe), Hadrian Howard (The Mummy, Mission Impossible Rogue Nation ) and Philip Walker.

STAR WARS: ORIGINS has received a staggering 85,000 views on You Tube since it premiered a few days ago ahead of this weeks cinema release of THE RISE OF SKYWALKER exclusively at https://www.youtube.com/starwarsoriginsfilm

Commenting on the partnership with VST Enterprises Ltd, Velvet Films Exec Producer Gary Cowan said: “Star Wars: Origins has been three years in the making between myself and Phil Hawkins and a real labour of love as two lifelong Star Wars fans. Already the feedback we have had has been phenomenal. We would like to think that the film pays tribute and homage to George Lucas and what he has achieved and created with the Star Wars franchise.

What makes this even more exciting is to have the VCode® technology embedded into the film for the first time, which we know fans will love. This clever new piece of technology, never seen before, allows Star Wars fans to have an immersive and interactive experience and to literally go on a treasure hunt, scanning the VCode® and finding hidden extra features, deleted scenes and directors comments, making this truly unique and a world first.“

Louis-James Davis CEO and founder of VST Enterprises Ltd said: “We are thrilled to be working with such incredibly talented film makers like Gary and Phil to create a world first using our VCode® technology. Star Wars; Origins is a truly epic block buster with high end Hollywood style production values. VCode® provides an immersive and interactive experience between the film and Star Wars fans.

VCode® allows film makers and the Hollywood studios an incredible interactive and immersive opportunity to engage directly with film fans across many different multi media platforms. Unique content interviews, director cuts, hidden extras and bonus features can all be uniquely tailored and delivered to audience age demographics and then by geographic regions.

VCode® also provides major luxury and lifestyle brands with a unique brand activation and product placement gateway into film audiences like never before.“

Manchester’s creative and technology industries are flying the British flag for innovation and at the forefront of delivering high end film production values and cyber technology.

Further announcements and collaborations are expected between the two leading Manchester based firms for 2020.

For further information on VST Enterprises | Louis-James Davis & Velvet Film Productions:

Gerard Franklin, Head Of PR & Media

M: 07885 388398 e: gerard@vstenterprises.com

VST Enterprises Ltd | Crowe LLP| The Lexicon | Mount Street | Manchester | M2 5NT

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About VST Enterprises Ltd

VST Enterprises (VSTE) is the company behind the VCode® and VPlatform®. Headquartered in Manchester, the company has international offices in New York, Reno, Hong Kong, Armenia, New Delhi and South Africa and operational in 16 countries.

About VCode® & VPlatform®

VCode® represents the next generation of code scanning technology – an evolutionary step forward from traditional barcodes and QR Codes. VCode® has an infinite range of applications and capabilities from secure identification and ID, to geo location and geo fencing, asset tracking, authentication and permission based authorisations, fan and customer engagement through to biometrics and facial recognition.

VCode® can be used across a wide range of applications to securely purchase music, video and film content to concert and sports event tickets. It can also be used to screen exclusive film content, sales promotion and marketing and create dynamic marketing and fan engagement campaigns. Its wider uses also include anti counterfeiting and anti piracy.

A VCode® can be scanned from over 100 metres, with a 70:1 distance to size scan ratio, at 170-degree angles, on and from moving objects, and upon any multimedia or television screen and even when the VCode® is microscopic on bank notes or minerals. This allows users to access exclusive content, check the validity and authenticity of an item and make purchases while on the move. VCode® provides military grade encryption with over 2 Quintillion combination codes.

Supporting the VCode® app is the VPlatform® – a secure cloud based portal that allows users to create VCode® and manage the content they lead to. The VPlatform® also provides users with real time analytics on who scanned their codes, when and where the scans took place, providing vital consumer data. The V Platform® enables push notifications and rewards to be sent back to individuals who have made VCode® scans, offering opportunities for brands to significantly enhance their engagement levels with their client base.

For more information please visit www.vstenterprises.com.

ABOUT VELVET PRODUCTIONS

Velvet Film Productions is a wholly owned independent TV and film production company and creative agency owned by Director and Filmmaker Gary Cowan. It is the production company responsible for producing STAR WARS: ORIGINS.

Celebrating over 30 years’ experience in the TV and film industry, award-winning executive producer Gary Cowan is an experienced commercials producer, working in the UK and internationally.

Joined by cutting edge directors, filmmakers and creatives, Velvet produces engaging, high-quality content for delivery across multiple platforms, for major brands around the globe.

Helmed by a team of accomplished producers, and filming projects across the UK, Europe and America, Velvet’s portfolio includes YT Industries, P&O Cruises, Vimto, Mentos, Vanquis and Go Outdoors.

In 2019, along with the launch of STAR WARS: ORIGINS, Velvet has been proud to work on content projects featuring Hollywood A-Lister Christopher Walken, Vinnie Jones, and Marie Everett (What Happened To Monday, Netflix), Jamie Costa (Han Solo: A Smugglers Trade, HisHe), Hadrian Howard (The Mummy, Mission Impossible Rogue Nation )

For more information: https://www.velvet-tv.com.

Media Contact:

Gerard Franklin

Head Of Communications & External Relations

VST Enterprises Ltd

M: +44 (0)7885 388398

E: gerard@vstenterprises.com

SOURCE: VST Enterprises Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/570698/British-Film-Tech-Companies-Team-Up-For-Star-Wars-Origins-Technology-World-First-With-VCode