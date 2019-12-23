Energy & Marine Advisor Joins Alliant in Houston

Alliant Insurance Services names Karey Vaught Executive Vice President

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alliant Insurance Services has announced that Karey Vaught has joined Alliant as Executive Vice President, Managing Director. Vaught will provide insurance and risk advisory services to energy and marine clients across the United States.

“Karey brings with him an impressive track record and strong leadership skillset,” said John Ludwig, Co-COO, Alliant Specialty. “We will work closely, leading the efforts of the Energy & Marine team nationwide. I look forward to his contributions to the growth and management of Alliant Energy & Marine.”

Vaught joins Alliant with expertise in midstream, domestic E&P, and oilfield service companies. In addition to his focus on the energy and marine industry, Vaught will work alongside the 11 Alliant Specialty industry verticals. With nearly 25 years of experience, Vaught previously was a Managing Director at a global insurance brokerage firm.

Vaught holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Sam Houston State University. Vaught will be based in the Houston office of Alliant and can be reached at (713) 470-4349 or at Karey.Vaught@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including agriculture, aviation, construction, energy and marine, environmental, financial institutions, healthcare, law firms, public entities, real estate, and tribal nations. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.

Contacts

DIVISIONAL MEDIA INQUIRIES

Lauren Reynolds



Marketing Manager, Specialty Group



(213) 270-0118



Lauren.Reynolds@alliant.com

ALLIANT CORPORATE INQUIRIES

Nick Kopinga



Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications



(949) 260-5004



nkopinga@alliant.com