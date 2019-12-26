Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) partners with Parachute (PAR) and gets listed on ParJar

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2019 / We are proud to announce that GCA and Parachute, the maker of the ParJar bot, have agreed to mutual cooperation. This will be beneficial for both parties as well as many crypto communities in an effort to make interfacing with cryptocurrencies less cumbersome and much more fun & attractive.

“The vision of Parachute is a perfect match to GCA´s vision to make crypto easily available by reading or writing on GCA´s platform GCnews.io as well as understandable for everyone. And most important to make transfers/usability as easy as sending a text message to a friend.” – René-M. Bogislawski, CEO of GCA.

Both companies have begun working together to achieve this goal. The first step was to add CALL token, the first-ever ERC777, to the ParJar bot, smack dab in the mix with all major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH.

Moving forward, both companies will work together building upon this fresh foundation to bring the vision of mass adoption to fruition through the world’s most popular messaging apps. With the combined knowledge of both teams and a shared interest in growing together, amazing solutions for usability that the average user needs will be rendered in a very timely manner. With the ParJar bot, you can already send tokens within many Telegram groups at no cost with just a tap.

Make no mistake, this is only the beginning. Indeed, integrations with more messengers are already in the queue and with this mass adoption of crypto is right around the corner.

“With over 25k active users and growing, Parachute welcomes joining forces with Global Crypto Alliance and listing CALL token on ParJar.” stated Alexander Michelsen, Co-Founder of Parachute.

About Pararchute

Parachute is the group that brings you ParJar, the best way to share cryptocurrency instantly and without fees. ParJar makes cryptocurrency simple, fun and social. We look forward to our continued partnership and making crypto for everyone. Check out more at www.ParJar.io and www.parachutetoken.com

About Global Crypto Alliance

GCA constitutes a new kind of borderless organization with experienced professionals who are specialized in decentralized business development and blockchain ecosystems. The CALL ERC777 smart contract has rendered a multi-utility token that will be leveraged both inside & outside the GCNews ecosystem, facilitate voting competitions & economical Paydays, be a rewarding mechanism for GCAcademy, offer discounted rates to projects that acknowledge how ERC20 is soon to be superseded, and with its callback function will allow GCA to expand into additional business segments such as rental applications.

https://gcalliance.io/; https://globalcryptonews.io/; https://gcsecurity.io/

