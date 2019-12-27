JCB Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Keychain to Leverage Blockchain in the Payments Area

TOKYO, Dec 27, 2019 – (ACN Newswire) – JCB Co., Ltd., the leading issuer and acquirer in Japan and a global payment network and Keychain, a leading blockchain technology provider today announced the collaboration in leveraging blockchain in the payment area.

Keychain Core(TM) elements and integration with partners.

Keychain Blockchain Technology

Keychain is building a new global data security infrastructure targeting the financial, industrial, and enterprise spaces. Keychain Core(TM), Keychain’s main product, is a solution accelerator that enables Keychain’s partners to build applications with self-sovereign identity, data-centric security, secure workflows, contracts, and settlement and custom digital assets. Keychain Core(TM) supports a wide range of devices including personal computers, tablets, smart phones, smart watches, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Keychain Core Capabilities

– Self-sovereign identity

Enables users to create digital identities in a self-sovereign way.

– Data-centric security

Secures any data on any device anywhere in the world with requiring trusted third parties, regardless of the security of the storage and network environments.

– Secure workflows

Secures business workflows, such as payment settlement, with full auditability while maintaining confidentiality.

– Secure contracts

Enables globally compatible digital contract signing and processing.

– Digital assets

Enables regulated organizations to issue custom digital assets. For example: central bank and municipal digital money, energy credits, and gaming assets.

JCB-Keychain Collaboration

With Keychain’s technology, JCB aims to increase cyber security and operational integrity in next-generation payments systems, providing JCB users new and delightful ways to engage in everyday payments.

*Keychain Core is a trademark of Keychain.

About JCB

JCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 30 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 130 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About Keychain

Keychain is a leading technology provider that is building managed trust for the digital world. As a leading blockchain technology provider, Keychain aims to fortify operational integrity, reduce risks/cost, streamline business processes, and enable new patterns of business in finance, industry, and enterprise. Keychain’s technology has been recognized with prestigious awards including the Global Fintech Award from the Association of Banks in Singapore and the IoT Lab Special Jury Award from Japan’s Ministry of Economy Trade, and Industry.

(1) Company name: Keychain

(2) Address: 1-2-6 Lattice Aoyama Square 2F, Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062

(3) Representative: CEO, Jonathan Hope

(4) Business description:

– In 2016, Keychain Pte. Ltd was established in Singapore. Keychain GK is a 100%-owned subsidiary.

– Investors include Monex Ventures, IDATEN Ventures and others

– Activities: Development and licensing of software technology

(5) Established: 2016

(6) Capital fund: 20 million yen

(7) Website: www.keychain.io

Contact

for JCB Co., Ltd.

Kumiko Kida

Corporate Communications

Phone: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: kumiko.kida@jcb.co.jp

for Keychain

Email: engage@keychain.io

