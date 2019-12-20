KBRA Assigns Ratings to the MTA TRBs Subseries 2012G-3 and Series 2020A; BANs Series 2020A
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the MTA Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2020A (Climate Bond Certified), Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes), and a K1+ short-term rating to the MTA Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2020A, Subseries 2020A-1 and Subseries 2020A-2S.
Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes (see list below).
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019C
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019D
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019E
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F
|
Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
|
Assigned
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2020A
|
AA+
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3
|
AA+
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Affirmed
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds
|
AA+
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|
K1+
|
n/a
