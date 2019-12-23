NEC “Traffic Management Solutions” Certified by VMware

TOKYO, Dec 23, 2019 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced that its “Traffic Management Solutions” (TMS), which provide more comprehensive control of communications traffic, have been certified for use with VMware Ready for NFV(1), which will enable NEC to operate in VMware’s virtualization environments. This certification was acquired through detailed evaluations that verified the operability of software combinations from both companies. Information that is certified through these evaluations is disclosed in the VMware Solution Exchange (VSX)(2).

TMS products improve the quality-of-experience for users and are becoming increasingly significant to the development of 5G, as they enable Communications Service Providers (CSP) to operate networks more efficiently. The capabilities of VMware Ready for NFV include the application of optimal communication parameters based on network characteristics and traffic conditions, as well as functions that control retransmission due to packet loss.

In order to promote open innovation across diverse industries in the 5G era, CSPs are required to respond to emerging use cases and provide services in a timely manner.

This certification relies on detailed verifications to confirm the operation of TMS in VMware virtualization environments. As a result, CSPs can promote the introduction of TMS with confidence, improve the time-to-market, and more reliably launch TMS services according to a planned schedule.

Even before the introduction of TMS, the VSX discloses the conditions required for the implementation of the system, allowing the decision-making process to be made more efficient and enabling CSPs to quickly launch new services in response to diverse industry needs.

NEC will promote the introduction of TMS to CSPs with its VMware Ready for NFV certification, thereby helping to improve the quality-of-experience and efficiency of networks.

“This certification by VMware enables TMS to improve the quality of networks for CSPs in a timely manner, which will greatly contribute to the rapid development of services that meet market needs,” said Toshiya Tsuji, Senior Vice President, NEC. “Going forward, we will continue to contribute to the creation of new business models and services based on the concept of ‘5G. A Future Beyond Imagination.”(3)

“We are pleased that NEC qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This certification will enable CSPs to quickly and reliably introduce TMS from NEC, thereby enabling the high quality communications that are essential for successful 5G networking services,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, Vice President, Solutions, Telco & Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware.

(1) The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to help lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom-built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

(2) TMS referral site on VSX. https://bit.ly/2POQC3j

(3) 5G. A Future Beyond Imagination. https://bit.ly/2Mmo8Md

VMware and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

