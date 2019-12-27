Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Mary E. “Mimi” Thigpen to Its Board of Directors

– Director Michael L. Meyer to Concurrently Resign –

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OPB #Earnings—Opus Bank (“Opus”) (Nasdaq: OPB) announced today that Mary E. “Mimi” Thigpen has been appointed to Opus’ Board of Directors, effective December 27, 2019, and appointed a member of each of the Audit Committee and Risk Oversight Committee. Concurrently, Director Michael L. Meyer voluntarily resigned from Opus’ Board of Directors in accordance with the Board’s retirement policy.

Paul W. Taylor, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Opus Bank, stated, “I am pleased to welcome Mimi to Opus’ Board of Directors. Her more than 37 years of experience in the technology industry, including cyber security and data management strategies, will be an invaluable addition to Opus’ already talented Board. I look forward to working with Mimi and the rest of the Board through the next phase of evolution for Opus Bank.”

Paul G. Greig, Chairman of the Board of Opus Bank, stated, “I want to thank Mike for his many years of service and contributions to Opus Bank, having served on the Board since the formation of the company in September 2010. Mike’s contributions have benefited the company immensely and he should be commended for his dedication and thoughtful leadership.”

Ms. Thigpen is an executive and strategic management consultant that advises clients on building, operating, and navigating successful transactions for their businesses with an emphasis on innovation, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and data management strategies. She currently serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Globe Life (NYSE: GL), a financial services holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, whose affiliates market life and supplemental health insurance to middle income American families. Additionally, she serves on the board of AchieveIt, a privately held, business strategy execution software company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Previously, Ms. Thigpen held Chief Executive Officer roles with OpsDataStore, Inc. (2017-2019), a real-time analytics and artificial intelligence platform for IT Operations; and North Plains Systems (2013-2015), a digital marketing asset management software company. Earlier in her career, she held various senior leadership roles in strategy, product innovation, customer and marketing operations, and new business incubation while serving as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation for Cox Communications, Inc. (2004-2011), a Managing Director of BearingPoint, Inc. (2002-2004), and a Partner for Arthur Andersen Business Consulting (1998-2002). She began her career in 1982 with the Hewlett-Packard Company, where she led multiple global sales, marketing, and product teams, rising to the position of Worldwide Program Manager, Enterprise Interoperability.

Ms. Thigpen is an active member of the Atlanta community, volunteering as a board advisor to honorCode, a non-profit organization that provides curriculum, training, and connection to industry professionals for educators to bring Computer Science and Social-Emotional Learning into the general K12 classroom, and MBL’s Haiti Initiative. She is a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is an FDIC insured California-chartered commercial bank with $7.8 billion of total assets, $5.8 billion of total loans, and $6.3 billion in total deposits as of September 30, 2019. Opus Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and solutions to its clients in western markets from its headquarters in Irvine, California and through 46 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, one in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona and one in Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank offers a suite of treasury and cash management and depository solutions, and a wide range of loan products, including commercial, healthcare, media and entertainment, corporate finance, multifamily residential, commercial real estate and structured finance, and is an SBA preferred lender. Opus Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Escrow and Exchange divisions. Additionally, Opus Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PENSCO Trust Company, has approximately $14 billion of custodial IRA assets and approximately 46,000 client accounts, which are comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors. Opus Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For additional information about Opus Bank, please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to Opus’ plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intend” or “expect” or variations thereon or similar terminology. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Opus undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Mr. Brett G. Villaume



SVP, Director of Investor Relations



Telephone: (949) 224-8866