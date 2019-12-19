PrefLogic Announces Partnership with LawCloud for Securities Matrix Legal Support

AMHERST, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / PrefLogic, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with LawCloud, a New York-based legal technology company, to provide service to issuers coming through the PrefLogic Securities Matrix. The service provides PrefLogic’s clients with an efficient and cost-effective solution for completing organizational and detailed disclosure for companies raising capital. LawCloud will also provide other services to assist issuers with the Form ID and other deal-related legal documents through a simple question and answer system that allows the entrepreneur to complete many tasks usually handled by an attorney.

“We are excited to be working with PrefLogic and believe that their platform, the Securities Matrix, is truly innovative with regard to ease of use and comprehensive function, allowing issuers to reduce the complexity as well as cost of raising capital” said Michael Knox, CEO of LawCloud.

Todd Wier, PrefLogic Founder/CEO added: “We have previously announced partnerships with Assurely (Insurance) and Prime Trust (Financial Services and Custody). This announcement with LawCloud rounds out what we have been calling the 3-pillars of partner support embedded within our platform, the Securities Matrix. The legal piece is so very important, but also daunting. The services and support provided by LawCloud will bring tremendous value to our issuers.”

LawCloud supports funding platforms by providing a system to assist entrepreneurs in filling out complex legal documents and disclosures while dramatically reducing the cost of legal review expenses traditionally associated with capital formation. LawCloud believes there is a huge opportunity for technology to reduce the costs of legal services, particularly as it relates to small businesses and startups, and expects to continue expanding its suite of product and services to further support such companies.

About LawCloud

LawCloud, previously known as iDisclose, was founded in 2015, and is an industry leading platform in the crowdfunding and legal disclosure space with major contracts with platforms such as seriesOne, MicroVentures, Title 3 Funds, and Water Works Fund. LawCloud offers legal document solutions for small businesses, including regulatory, deal, HR and other useful business documents. LawCloud also automates the document drafting process for law firms, a service that increases internal efficiencies while reducing client costs. For more information about LawCloud, visit their website at LawCloud.co.

PrefLogic: Global Capital Raising. From Idea to Liquidity. PrefLogic’s Software-as-a-Service platform (the Securities Matrix) empowers entrepreneurs, small companies and fund managers to raise capital by significantly breaking down the barriers to allow a compliant, cost-efficient digital security offering.

