Saviynt Delivers Vision and Innovation at Converge ‘19

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), ranked in the top third of Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing companies in the US and a thought leader in converging Identity Governance, Cloud Security and Cloud Privileged Access Management solutions, announced new advancements to its platform at its annual conference, Saviynt Converge ‘19.

Now in its third year, the two days of highly attended boot camps, panel discussions, showcases, and sessions focusing on the convergence of Identity and Security drew customers, partners, and industry experts to collaborate. Fourteen organizations participated as sponsors for the conference, and Saviynt CEO Amit Saha and Founder and Executive Chairman Sachin Nayyar wowed an audience three times larger than the prior year as they unveiled the latest innovations and upcoming capabilities, including:

Intelligent Identity Hub and Risk Exchange : Taking Saviynt platform to the next level, the Intelligent Identity Hub (Identity 3.0) delivers a game changing, single stop solution for all contextual identity risk information. It has been designed keeping the consumerization of enterprise identity in mind. Additionally, the Risk Exchange brings a multidimensional risk model that helps in exchanging information from sources such as SIEM, UEBA, CASB and vulnerability management, in real-time and enables organizations to make intelligent access decisions

Mr. Saha stated, “Saviynt continually pioneers new capabilities, meeting and anticipating the needs of digitally transforming organizations. Our relentless desire for the success and security of our customers drives our innovation. With the new product launches at Converge ’19, Saviynt has further cemented its lead in Identity Governance and cloud PAM markets.”

Many of Saviynt’s announced features are already available or will be delivered early in 2020, exemplifying the customer obsession and industry vision Saviynt personifies.

About Saviynt

Saviynt’s Identity 3.0 is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution. We converge IGA, granular application access, cloud security and cloud privileged access into our Intelligent Identity Hub, where we draw the security perimeter at identity and ensure the principle of least privilege with usage analytics. We provide industry’s most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP / EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, MS Dynamics GP, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt’s governance solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp and more. Saviynt has recently ranked number #1535 in the Inc 5000 list of America’s Fasting Growing Private Companies.

