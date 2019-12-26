The chairman of YimoonPal Chen Manping is listed as one of the 30 influential people of Forbes Sociality New Retailing
SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2019 / Recently, Forbes China released a list of 30 new retailing influencers in 2019. 30 industry leaders driven by new technology, new concept and new mode were selected, such as the founder of HEMA Fresh Hou Yi, the founder of HEYTEA Nie Yundi, the chairman of Hong Kong Yimu Group.
Forbes China launched its first selection of “30 sociality new retailing influencers in China” this year. There are four categories of beauty ＆ fashion, sports ＆ health, food ＆beverage and amusement. The selection scope is mainly for new social retail companies and brands in China. The evaluation indicators include the scale of active users, model innovation, digital level, market attention and revenue. The whole selection and review is independently completed by Forbes China.
The list inlcudes new popular retail brands such as “HEMA fresh” and “HEYTEA”, overseas fashion brands such as “Rothy’s” which is famous for recycling mineral water bottles to make shoes, and the traditional well-known brands that actively try to innovate such as “INOHERB”.
With the rapid popularity of the new beauty brand YimoonPal, Chen Manping, chairman of Hong Kong Yimu Group Co., Ltd. and chairman of Jiangxi Huixi Trading Co., Ltd., was selected on this list, and became one of the top 10 finalists in the most competitive category of beauty/fashion. Since entering 2019, YimoonPal has launched a number of new products, with many fans.
Forbes pointed out that the wave of changing daily life, consumption and entertainment by technology has never been more special. The first and foremost is the retail industry. As traffic is becoming increasingly bottleneck, the time is right for sociality new retailing. That is to put in the “social” factor to increase the importance of the offline scene, integrate online and offline industry chains, integrate resources and sales promotion through social channels, and drive offline consumption in the opposite direction on the basis of new retail. “Retailing may never be just about’ buying’, but reshape a real interaction, or may be the next important issue for new retailing.”
Attachment: complete list of 30 new retail influencers of Forbes China in 2019
(In no particular order)
Beauty ＆ fashion
Chen Manping Chairman of Hong Kong Yimu Group Co., Ltd.
Ou Zechao Co-founder and SVP of trytry
Tang Ying General manager of Rothy’s in China
Leng Jing Co-founder of aikucun
Shen Xuehua Founder & CEO of BEYONG
Yan Ming Executive Vice Chairman and President of INOHERB
Liu Xiaosheng, chairman of Nanzhuye Biotechnology
Ye Shengxuan, founder & CEO of whale
Zhao Yue Founder of Aspirin Museum and Young Bestseller
Wang Nianou Founder of AMIRO
Food ＆ beverage
Hou Yi Founder & CEO of HEMA fresh, President of Alibaba HEMA business group
Zhang hongji Co founder of Coffee Box
Gu Rong Partner of Beibei group and President of Beishop
Nie Yunchen Founder and CEO of HEYTEA
Liu Dani Founder & CEO of Lepur
Yao Qidi Founder & CEO of Ramen Talk
Xu Yi Serial Entrepreneur
Liu Tongming Co founder of Microidea Technology
Ni Xutao Chairman and CEO of Hangzhou Meal Number Technology Co., Ltd.
Zhang Yue Founder & CEO of Unequal Food Technology
Sports ＆ health
Zhang Ailin Chairman of M2M Holdings
Han Wei Founder and CEO of Lefit
Ke Qi (Xia Jinglong) Co founder of SUPERMONKEY
Bi zhenmi CEO of MIPRO
Amusement
Deng Jianbo Founder & CEO of Hangzhou Hutu Technology Co., Ltd.
Wang Biao Founder and CEO of BC12
Feng Su CEO & Founder of haohaozhu
Zhou Dakai Founder & CEO of Shishang Technology, founder of ocean & forest
Dong Liang Co-founder & CEO of AIMOE
Chen Penghui Co-founder of catplay
