Verimatrix: Filing of the 2018 Universal Registration Document

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), is today announcing that it has made available its 2018 Universal Registration Document (URD) in French to investors and filed it with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) under number D.19-1049.

The universal registration document can be viewed on the company’s website (www.verimatrix-finance.com/en) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) is a trusted business partner providing software security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, applications, and devices across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more visit www.verimatrix.com.

