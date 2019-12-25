Westhaven Inc. Launches Westhaven Gives Back to Strengthen Community Service

The Power Ally Company Makes this Christmas Jollier for Local Charities and Those in Need

Westhaven Inc. today announced the launch of Westhaven Gives Back to formalize and expand on its eight years of corporate philanthropy. Historically, the home energy solution provider has been a Christmas miracle for many people in the community, and has yet again selected four organizations this year.





“In today’s fast-moving world, families can become displaced overnight by life changing events,” said Brett Joerger, CEO of Westhaven Inc. “From homes to shelters and streets, these people have nowhere to go. We’ve helped power our community to become more energy independent for nearly a decade and are committed to serving our own backyard. Through Westhaven Gives Back, we can now empower more people to power their future, and increase our charitable contributions.”

Bringing a jollier Christmas to families this season, Westhaven Inc. partnered with key associations to contribute the following:

4G Foundation – powered a Tiny House for a Camp Fire recipient, Chris Brackett, enabling her to live with complete, ultra-reliable, electricity year-round.

– powered a Tiny House for a Camp Fire recipient, Chris Brackett, enabling her to live with complete, ultra-reliable, electricity year-round. Casa de Esperanza – partnered to drive visibility of the organizations’ services, particularly for women and children, including awareness surrounding its need for funding to renovate from a fire four years ago.

– partnered to drive visibility of the organizations’ services, particularly for women and children, including awareness surrounding its need for funding to renovate from a fire four years ago. Hope Point Bike Kitchen – warmed up more than 40 homeless people with sleeping bags and socks – and a storage container for volunteers to repair and store the bikes.

– warmed up more than 40 homeless people with sleeping bags and socks – and a storage container for volunteers to repair and store the bikes. Family Intervention Team Foundation – served as Santa’s secret helper and made 11 Christmas wish lists come true.

“Our hope was to give students an opportunity to learn more about the trades and help those in need,” said Jerry Handy, 4G Foundation founder and executive director. “Not only were we able to achieve that by building a home for Chris, Westhaven’s generous energy system will significantly contribute to her healing process and energy independence.”

“Casa de Esperanza is a healing community, where survivors can receive the nurturing and support they need to gather control of their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Julie Gill Shuffield, President of the Board of Casa de Esperanza and President of The Power of 100 Sutter Buttes Basin. “Through this contribution, we can begin to bring more awareness to these challenges and work to eliminate domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking and homelessness as a result of these traumas in the communities we serve. Our core missions are aligned in believing in the power of safe, resilient, and secure homes and communities. There is no better way to invest in the community we serve than through empowering safe homes for the holidays.”

“We are very humbled by Westhaven’s contributions,” said Ric Morrison, Director of the Hope Point Bike Kitchen. “The new storage container will enable volunteers to continue to repair bicycles in preparation for gifting them to the homeless. We provide these bikes and a warm meal to them every month of the year, weather permitting. We couldn’t be more grateful for this kind of gesture in helping those less fortunate, in addition to providing sleeping bags and socks. More people will have a warmer Christmas this year thanks to Westhaven.”

As a part of Westhaven Gives Back, we consider proposal submissions on a rolling basis from local and surrounding areas in Northern California. To apply, please submit your request to: elise@westhavensolar.com.

