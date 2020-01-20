Global Calcium Propionate Market Expected to Generate a Value of $468.30 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.6% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Calcium Propionate – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Calcium Propionate Market accounted for $243.02 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $468.30 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing health concerns of consumers in the food industry, increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products and costoeffective preservation solution. However, stringent regulations is restricting market growth.

Calcium propionate is calcium salt of propionic acid soluble in methanol and ethanol but is insoluble in acetone and benzene. The chemical formula of calcium propionate is Ca(C2H5COO)2. Calcium propionate is used as a food additive and as a preservative for various food products such as bread & baked products, processed meat, whey, dairy products, and feed supplements. It acts as an antimicrobial agent and prevents bacterial and fungal growth.

On the basis of the form, the dry segment is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period, due to the factors such as ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix. Additionally, dry calcium propionate does not affect the leavening action of baking powder in bakery products. Furthermore, the dry form has a longer shelf life, facilitates better dispersion throughout the food matrix, and enhances flavour.

By Geography, The North American region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. This region is one of the largest consumers and exporters of calcium propionate due to the wide and matured bakery market and high bread consumption. The market for calcium propionate in North America is fairly matured; hence, growth in this region is moderate.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Calcium Propionate Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Dry

5.4 Crystal

5.5 Compressed Form

6 Global Calcium Propionate Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Feed

6.3 Food & Beverages

6.3.1 Bakery & Confectionery Products

6.3.2 Meat, Poultry, Fish & Seafood Products

6.3.3 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

6.3.4 Other Foods

6.3.4.1 Salad Dressings

6.3.4.2 Condiments

6.3.4.3 Dips

6.3.4.4 Sauces

6.4 Cosmetics

6.5 Packaged Food Products

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1 Agriculture

6.6.1.1 Plant Pesticides

6.6.1.2 Grain Processing

6.6.1.3 Fungicides

6.6.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.6.3 Whey

7 Global Calcium Propionate Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Addcon GmbH

9.3 Niacet Corporation

9.4 ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Co.,Ltd.

9.5 A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited

9.6 Kemin Industries

9.7 AB Mauri

9.8 Merck KGaA

9.9 Perstorp Holdings AB

9.10 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

9.11 Henan Chemsino Industry Co.,Ltd

9.12 The Dow Chemical Company

9.13 Macco Organiques Inc.

9.14 Watson Inc.

9.15 Cargill Corporation

9.16 Krishna Chemicals

