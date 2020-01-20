Xtrackers II UK Regulatory Announcement: Net Asset Value(s)

Xtrackers II

Investment company with variable capital

(Société d’investissement à capital variable)

Registered office: 49, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B-124.284

(the “Company”)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SUB-FUNDS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Luxembourg, 17 January 2020

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board of Directors”) hereby informs all shareholders of the sub-funds listed in the table below (each a “Sub-Fund”, and together the “Sub-Funds”) (the “Shareholders”) of the applicable net asset value (the “NAV”) in respect of each Sub-Fund for the below stated Transaction Day:

Sub-Fund

ISIN

Outstanding Shares

Currency

Transaction Day

NAV

LEI

Xtrackers II Australia Government Bond UCITS ETF 1C

LU0494592974

144,319

AUD

17-Jan-2020

255.539

5493001DKO4J3VIC6S40

Xtrackers II EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1C

LU0478205379

10,005,458

EUR

17-Jan-2020

159.9052

54930094D590OBMERQ34

Xtrackers II EUR High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1D

LU1109942653

17,909,530

EUR

17-Jan-2020

17.6196

549300UV4W8IWCFNG644

Xtrackers II Eurozone Government Bond UCITS ETF 1C

LU0290355717

11,036,745

EUR

17-Jan-2020

246.9163

549300DIHICM3ZLXEP07

Xtrackers II GBP Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF 1D

LU0321464652

545,970

GBP

17-Jan-2020

182.4057

5493000G2YZNJXGFTK15

Xtrackers II Global Aggregate Bond Swap UCITS ETF 1D

LU0942970103

6,212,659

USD

17-Jan-2020

47.2268

549300BLVKFY3X3CSM08

Xtrackers II Global Aggregate Bond Swap UCITS ETF 3D – GBP Hedged

LU0942970368

74,986

GBP

17-Jan-2020

79.3179

549300BLVKFY3X3CSM08

Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 2D – GBP Hedged

LU0641006290

4,868,514

GBP

17-Jan-2020

28.1096

54930083J4P4SVHW2956

Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 3C – USD Hedged

LU0641006456

4,385,699

USD

17-Jan-2020

13.4322

54930083J4P4SVHW2956

Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 5C

LU0908508731

3,450,615

EUR

17-Jan-2020

254.0455

54930083J4P4SVHW2956

Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 2C – USD Hedged

LU0641007009

1,960,852

USD

17-Jan-2020

26.9918

5493000VBQKIS28QQO19

Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 3D – GBP Hedged

LU0641007264

5,105,839

GBP

17-Jan-2020

26.3702

5493000VBQKIS28QQO19

Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 5C

LU0908508814

5,561,767

EUR

17-Jan-2020

23.4237

5493000VBQKIS28QQO19

Xtrackers II Harvest China Government Bond UCITS ETF 1D

LU1094612022

2,538,454

USD

17-Jan-2020

21.8669

549300O5E1KYDMQOYN87

Xtrackers II US Treasuries 1-3 UCITS ETF 1D

LU0429458895

653,226

USD

17-Jan-2020

172.2144

549300X8S61TTEI4MP41

Xtrackers II US Treasuries UCITS ETF 1D

LU0429459356

2,764,025

USD

17-Jan-2020

225.277

549300OLEJ05STG43H27

Xtrackers II USD Asia ex Japan Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1D

LU1409136006

189,414

USD

17-Jan-2020

122.5936

549300X5N8OOQG00IL69

Xtrackers II USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF 2D

LU0677077884

75,406,529

USD

17-Jan-2020

16.0099

5493007BM4QL0QT8JC81

Xtrackers II USD Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF 1C

LU0321465469

897,694

USD

17-Jan-2020

179.0928

5493002LZKER9YOPK680

This notice is for information purposes only. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

Capitalised terms used in this letter shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the current prospectus of the Company (the “Prospectus”) unless the context otherwise requires.

Further information in relation to this notice may be obtained from the Company on its registered address, the offices of foreign representatives or by sending an email Xtrackers@db.com

Xtrackers II

The board of directors

Contacts

Xtrackers II

