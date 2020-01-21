Emerson Schedules Annual Investor Conference

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that the company will hold its annual investor conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in New York City to discuss its strategy, economic outlook and key initiatives.

The conference will include presentations from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr and other senior executives. The current conference agenda is as follows, and is subject to change without notice:

(Eastern Standard Time)

7:30 a.m.: Breakfast available

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Opening presentation by Chairman and CEO David Farr Presentations by Executive President of Automation Solutions, Lal Karsanbhai, and Executive President of Commercial & Residential Solutions, Bob Sharp Presentations by additional members of Emerson’s senior management team

12:00 p.m.: Q&A with management

1:00 p.m.: Conclusion

A live webcast of the investor conference will be available starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/en-us/investors. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

