Global Freekeh Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Artisan Grains and Freekehlicious | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConsumerStaples–The global freekeh market is poised to grow by USD 239.47 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages





Read the 105-page research report with TOC on “Freekeh Market Analysis Report by Product (Wholegrain and Cracked freekeh), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2023”.

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-freekeh-market-industry-analysis

The health-promoting benefits of freekeh and growing demand for ethnic cuisines worldwide are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The demand for freekeh products is increasing in major regions around the world due to the presence of high fiber and low-fat content. The consumption of freekeh products has health-promoting benefits as it helps in the prevention of adverse digestive conditions like constipation and diarrhea. Regular consumption of freekeh helps in controlling weight and prevents macular degeneration as it contains antioxidant carotenoids such as zeaxanthin and lutein. It also helps in the treatment of common inflammatory complaints such as IBS and leaky gut syndrome as it is rich in prebiotics. Such health-promoting benefits of freekeh are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Freekeh Market Companies:

Artisan Grains

Artisan Grains is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Greenwheat Freekeh and Wholegrain Freekeh. Greenwheat Freekeh is highly nutritious and has a delicious nutty taste. Wholegrain Freekeh is made using lightly-toasted young grains of whole wheat.

Freekehlicious

Freekehlicious is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Retail Freekeh and Wholesale. The company provides Original Freekeh – 6 per case, 25 Pound Bag – Organic Cracked Freekeh, and Cracked Freekeh.

Freekeh Foods

Freekeh Foods is headquartered in the US and offers products such as 25 Pound Bag – Organic Whole Berry Freekeh and Wholegrain Freekeh. The company’s cracked freekeh product is the cracked variant of the roasted green wheat.

Greenwheat Freekeh

Greenwheat Freekeh is headquartered in Australia and offers products such as Wholegrain Freekeh, Cracked Grain Freekeh, Cracked Freekeh and Quinoa, Wholemeal Freekeh Flour, and Wholemeal Puffed Freekeh.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Freekeh Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2023)

Wholegrain freekeh

Cracked freekeh

Freekeh Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Edible Flakes Market – Global Edible Flakes Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Organic Rice Flour Market – Global Organic Rice Flour Market by product (organic white rice flour, and organic brown rice flour and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research



Jesse Maida



Media & Marketing Executive



US: +1 844 364 1100



UK: +44 203 893 3200



Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com