Logitech Delivers Record Sales and Profitability in Holiday Quarter

Quarterly Sales Top $900M for the First Time Ever

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

  • Q3 sales were $903 million, up 4 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year.
  • Q3 GAAP operating income grew 4 percent to $129 million, compared to $123 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 3 percent to $0.69, compared to $0.67 in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 6 percent to $152 million, compared to $143 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew 6 percent to $0.84, compared to $0.79 in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Cash flow from operations was $181 million, compared to $176 million in the same period a year ago.

“We delivered our biggest quarter in sales and profit in company history, topping $900 million in quarterly sales for the first time ever,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “Our three largest businesses – Gaming, PC Peripherals and Video Collaboration – all had robust growth, including double-digit growth in Gaming and Video Collaboration. And despite the impact of tariffs, we delivered strong gross margins of 37.6%. On the back of this strong performance, we are confirming our annual guidance.”

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $375 million to $385 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results teleconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results teleconference to discuss the results for Q3 FY 2020 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2020.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and outlook for Fiscal Year 2020 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (A)

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

902,687

 

 

$

864,388

 

 

$

2,266,603

 

 

$

2,164,014

 

Cost of goods sold

 

564,283

 

 

535,707

 

 

1,410,605

 

 

1,349,941

 

Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory

 

3,951

 

 

4,699

 

 

10,493

 

 

10,037

 

Gross profit

 

334,453

 

 

323,982

 

 

845,505

 

 

804,036

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and selling

 

134,950

 

 

132,250

 

 

392,138

 

 

368,635

 

Research and development

 

43,292

 

 

40,591

 

 

127,499

 

 

119,120

 

General and administrative

 

22,344

 

 

24,496

 

 

68,551

 

 

75,175

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

5,084

 

 

3,539

 

 

12,898

 

 

10,377

 

Restructuring charges (credits), net

 

(45

)

 

(278

)

 

69

 

 

9,762

 

Total operating expenses

 

205,625

 

 

200,598

 

 

601,155

 

 

583,069

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

128,828

 

 

123,384

 

 

244,350

 

 

220,967

 

Interest income

 

2,063

 

 

1,482

 

 

7,006

 

 

5,709

 

Other income (expense), net

 

1,101

 

 

(2,747

)

 

2,852

 

 

(929

)

Income before income taxes

 

131,992

 

 

122,119

 

 

254,208

 

 

225,747

 

Provision for income taxes (B)

 

14,467

 

 

9,309

 

 

18,405

 

 

10,295

 

Net income

 

$

117,525

 

 

$

112,810

 

 

$

235,803

 

 

$

215,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

1.30

 

Diluted

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

167,063

 

 

165,707

 

 

166,678

 

 

165,552

 

Diluted

 

169,685

 

 

168,907

 

 

169,173

 

 

168,966

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

2019

 

March 31,

2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (A)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

656,046

 

 

$

604,516

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

531,309

 

 

383,309

 

Inventories

 

307,494

 

 

293,495

 

Other current assets

 

78,539

 

 

69,116

 

Total current assets

 

1,573,388

 

 

1,350,436

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

76,079

 

 

78,552

 

Goodwill

 

400,842

 

 

343,684

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

135,841

 

 

118,999

 

Other assets (B)

 

160,241

 

 

132,453

 

Total assets

 

$

2,346,391

 

 

$

2,024,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

439,035

 

 

$

283,922

 

Accrued and other current liabilities (C)

 

453,933

 

 

433,897

 

Total current liabilities

 

892,968

 

 

717,819

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

38,163

 

 

36,384

 

Other non-current liabilities (C)

 

117,467

 

 

93,582

 

Total liabilities

 

1,048,598

 

 

847,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:

 

30,148

 

 

30,148

 

Issued shares — 173,106 at December 31 and March 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at December 31 and March 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 34,621 at December 31 and March 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

59,668

 

 

56,655

 

Shares in treasury, at cost — 5,901 at December 31, 2019 and 7,244 at March 31, 2019

 

(159,190

)

 

(169,802

)

Retained earnings

 

1,476,659

 

 

1,365,036

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(109,492

)

 

(105,698

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

1,297,793

 

 

1,176,339

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,346,391

 

 

$

2,024,124

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (A)

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

117,525

 

 

$

112,810

 

 

$

235,803

 

 

$

215,452

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

10,768

 

 

10,760

 

 

32,154

 

 

32,655

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

8,223

 

 

6,895

 

 

21,958

 

 

17,236

 

Loss (gain) on investments

 

709

 

 

(207

)

 

772

 

 

(589

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

13,831

 

 

11,855

 

 

40,301

 

 

37,163

 

Deferred income taxes

 

9,458

 

 

93

 

 

480

 

 

(9,722

)

Other

 

(1,010

)

 

(453

)

 

(1,012

)

 

(378

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(61,337

)

 

(25,469

)

 

(147,292

)

 

(158,944

)

Inventories

 

32,603

 

 

15,238

 

 

(15,170

)

 

(69,163

)

Other assets

 

16,949

 

 

(42

)

 

2,866

 

 

(11,098

)

Accounts payable

 

26,089

 

 

(4,529

)

 

155,190

 

 

133,657

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

7,327

 

 

49,272

 

 

(1,896

)

 

87,174

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

181,135

 

 

176,223

 

 

324,154

 

 

273,443

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(10,575

)

 

(9,936

)

 

(28,667

)

 

(28,304

)

Investment in privately held companies

 

(140

)

 

(2,036

)

 

(310

)

 

(2,542

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(91,203

)

 

 

 

(91,569

)

 

(133,908

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

1,037

 

 

 

 

1,037

 

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,505

)

Purchases of trading investments

 

(546

)

 

(613

)

 

(3,071

)

 

(4,335

)

Proceeds from sales of trading investments

 

568

 

 

644

 

 

3,139

 

 

4,838

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(100,859

)

 

(11,941

)

 

(119,441

)

 

(165,756

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of cash dividends

 

 

 

 

 

(124,180

)

 

(113,971

)

Purchases of registered shares

 

 

 

(2,553

)

 

(15,127

)

 

(22,454

)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights

 

2,209

 

 

128

 

 

11,540

 

 

10,135

 

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

 

(2,188

)

 

(1,731

)

 

(23,096

)

 

(29,111

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

21

 

 

(4,156

)

 

(150,863

)

 

(155,401

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

1,285

 

 

(588

)

 

(2,320

)

 

(9,745

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

81,582

 

 

159,538

 

 

51,530

 

 

(57,459

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

574,464

 

 

424,950

 

 

604,516

 

 

641,947

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

 

$

656,046

 

 

$

584,488

 

 

$

656,046

 

 

$

584,488

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET SALES

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

2019

 

2018

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales by product category:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pointing Devices

 

$

154,540

 

 

$

149,123

 

 

4

%

 

$

409,293

 

 

$

405,250

 

 

1

%

Keyboards & Combos

 

156,333

 

 

144,169

 

 

8

 

424,061

 

 

404,263

 

 

5

PC Webcams

 

32,165

 

 

33,021

 

 

(3

)

 

89,041

 

 

90,916

 

 

(2

)

Tablet & Other Accessories

 

31,256

 

 

35,757

 

 

(13

)

 

103,442

 

 

104,903

 

 

(1

)

Video Collaboration

 

91,964

 

 

74,186

 

 

24

 

254,941

 

 

190,154

 

 

34

Mobile Speakers

 

92,969

 

 

96,263

 

 

(3

)

 

200,617

 

 

207,690

 

 

(3

)

Audio & Wearables

 

81,934

 

 

98,629

 

 

(17

)

 

208,576

 

 

212,343

 

 

(2

)

Gaming

 

245,736

 

 

213,663

 

 

15

 

541,265

 

 

510,481

 

 

6

Smart Home

 

15,790

 

 

19,577

 

 

(19

)

 

35,088

 

 

37,829

 

 

(7

)

Other (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

279

 

 

185

 

 

51

Total sales

 

$

902,687

 

 

$

864,388

 

 

4

%

 

$

2,266,603

 

 

$

2,164,014

 

 

5

%

(1)

Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)(D)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit – GAAP

 

$

334,453

 

 

$

323,982

 

 

$

845,505

 

 

$

804,036

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1,210

 

 

953

 

 

3,552

 

 

2,874

 

Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory

 

3,951

 

 

4,699

 

 

10,493

 

 

10,037

 

Gross profit – Non-GAAP

 

$

339,614

 

 

$

329,634

 

 

$

859,550

 

 

$

816,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin – GAAP

 

37.1

%

 

37.5

%

 

37.3

%

 

37.2

%

Gross margin – Non-GAAP

 

37.6

%

 

38.1

%

 

37.9

%

 

37.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses – GAAP

 

$

205,625

 

 

$

200,598

 

 

$

601,155

 

 

$

583,069

 

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

12,621

 

 

10,902

 

 

36,749

 

 

34,289

 

Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

5,084

 

 

3,539

 

 

12,898

 

 

10,377

 

Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net

 

(45

)

 

(278

)

 

69

 

 

9,762

 

Operating expenses – Non-GAAP

 

$

187,965

 

 

$

186,435

 

 

$

551,439

 

 

$

528,641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

22.8

%

 

23.2

%

 

26.5

%

 

26.9

%

% of net sales – Non – GAAP

 

20.8

%

 

21.6

%

 

24.3

%

 

24.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income – GAAP

 

$

128,828

 

 

$

123,384

 

 

$

244,350

 

 

$

220,967

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

13,831

 

 

11,855

 

 

40,301

 

 

37,163

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

8,223

 

 

6,895

 

 

21,958

 

 

17,236

 

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

 

 

 

1,343

 

 

 

 

1,722

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

812

 

 

 

 

1,433

 

 

1,456

 

Restructuring charges (credits), net

 

(45

)

 

(278

)

 

69

 

 

9,762

 

Operating income – Non – GAAP

 

$

151,649

 

 

$

143,199

 

 

$

308,111

 

 

$

288,306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

14.3

%

 

14.3

%

 

10.8

%

 

10.2

%

% of net sales – Non – GAAP

 

16.8

%

 

16.6

%

 

13.6

%

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income – GAAP

 

$

117,525

 

 

$

112,810

 

 

$

235,803

 

 

$

215,452

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

13,831

 

 

11,855

 

 

40,301

 

 

37,163

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

8,223

 

 

6,895

 

 

21,958

 

 

17,236

 

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

 

 

 

1,343

 

 

 

 

1,722

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

812

 

 

 

 

1,433

 

 

1,456

 

Restructuring charges (credits), net

 

(45

)

 

(278

)

 

69

 

 

9,762

 

Loss (gain) on investments

 

709

 

 

(207

)

 

772

 

 

(589

)

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

 

2,123

 

 

1,443

 

 

(6,476

)

 

(7,782

)

Net income – Non – GAAP

 

$

143,178

 

 

$

133,861

 

 

$

293,860

 

 

$

274,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

1.28

 

Diluted – Non – GAAP

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

1.74

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP and Non – GAAP

 

169,685

 

 

168,907

 

 

169,173

 

 

168,966

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based Compensation Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

$

1,210

 

 

$

953

 

 

$

3,552

 

 

$

2,874

 

Marketing and selling

 

6,216

 

 

4,600

 

 

20,016

 

 

15,250

 

Research and development

 

2,242

 

 

1,811

 

 

6,644

 

 

5,295

 

General and administrative

 

4,163

 

 

4,491

 

 

10,089

 

 

13,744

 

Total share-based compensation expense

 

13,831

 

 

11,855

 

 

40,301

 

 

37,163

 

Income tax benefit

 

(3,135

)

 

(2,397

)

 

(12,658

)

 

(14,576

)

Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit

 

$

10,696

 

 

$

9,458

 

 

$

27,643

 

 

$

22,587

 

* Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Preliminary valuation from the business acquisition

The preliminary fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from the business acquisition in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 is included in the tables. The fair value of identifiable intangible assets acquired was based on estimates and assumptions made by us at the time of the acquisition. As additional information becomes available, such as the finalization of the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, we may revise our preliminary or interim estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed during the remainder of the measurement period (which will not exceed 12 months from the acquisition date). Any such revisions or changes may be material, and may have a material impact over our financial conditions and results of operations.

(B) Swiss Federal Tax Reform

On May 19, 2019, the Swiss electorate approved the Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing (“TRAF”), a major reform to better align the Swiss tax system with international tax standards. The legislation was subsequently published in the federal register on August 6, 2019 to take effect on January 1, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, TRAF has not been enacted in all cantons, including the canton of Vaud, as the cantonal legislative procedures are in process. The Company anticipates TRAF to take effect as of January 1, 2020 when enactment occurs in the canton of Vaud.

The change in the effective income tax rate for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same periods ended December 31, 2018, was primarily due to the mix of income and losses in the various tax jurisdictions in which we operate and the transitional income tax impact in Switzerland. We have benefited from a longstanding tax ruling from the canton of Vaud through December 31, 2019. The transitional income tax impact represents income tax provision at the current full statutory income tax rate of 13.67% without taking account of other elements of the tax reform yet to be enacted. Furthermore, there was a discrete tax benefit of $1.7 million from adjusting deferred tax assets and liabilities in Switzerland in the nine months ended December 31, 2019. There were discrete tax benefits of $6.0 million and $2.7 million from the recognition of net excess tax benefits in the United States and reversal of uncertain tax positions from the expiration of statutes of limitations, respectively, in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared with $9.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018.

(C) Adoption of ASC Topic 842

We adopted the new standards for leases under Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) Topic 842 using the modified retrospective approach as of April 1, 2019 and did not restate the financial statements of the comparative periods as is allowed by election of the transition option under ASC 842. Adoption of the standard resulted in the recognition of $27.7 million of right-of-use assets, $11.3 million of short-term lease liabilities and $21.7 million of long-term lease liabilities related to our leases on December 31, 2019.

(D) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense.

Contacts

Ben Lu, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations – USA

(510) 713-5568

Krista Todd

Vice President, Global Communications – USA

(510) 713-5834

Nicole Kenyon

Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA

(510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie

Corporate Communications – Europe

+41 (0) 79-292-3499

Read full story here

