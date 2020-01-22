2020 Prudential Plc Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies – Assessments of Over 1000 Companies Worldwide – ResearchAndMarkets.com

2 hours ago Staff

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2020 Prudential Plc Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report is part of the author’s Competitive Analysis Series, which includes assessments of more than 1,000 companies worldwide.

The report provides significant competitor information, analysis and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs, including:

  • Latest organizational and management developments
  • Acquisitions and divestitures
  • Marketing tactics
  • Financial results
  • Strengths and weaknesses
  • Strategic directions

The objectives of the report include:

  • To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-à-vis their major competitors.
  • To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.
  • To complement the organizations’ internal competitor information gathering efforts with objective analysis, data interpretation and insight.

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en6qjc

