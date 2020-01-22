Atkore International Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

3 hours ago Staff

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, today announced that the Company will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (EST) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

 

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

877-407-0789 (Domestic)

 

201-689-8562 (International)

 

 

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 18, 2020.

 

 

Replay Information

 

Dial In:

844-512-2921 (Domestic)

 

412-317-6671 (International)

Passcode:

13698169

 

 

To learn more about Atkore International please visit the company’s website at http://investors.atkore.com/

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers’ businesses and employs approximately 4,000 people at 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Contacts

Media Contact


Lisa Winter

Vice President-Communications

708-225-2453

LWinter@atkore.com

Investor Contact


John Deitzer

Vice President-Investor Relations

708-225-2124

JDeitzer@atkore.com

More Stories

ORPEA: Changes in Shareholders’ Holdings

14 mins ago Staff

Elior Group: Good Commercial Dynamic in the First Quarter More Than Compensated the Social Movement Impact in France; Full-Year Outlook Confirmed

14 mins ago Staff

Rise of Streaming and Death of the Cookie Top of Mind for Digital Media

14 mins ago Staff

STC Selects MATRIXX Software, Celfocus and STC Solutions to Power Jawwy, STC’s Digital-First Mobile Brand

14 mins ago Staff

Global Digital Publishing Market 2020-2024| Growing Adoption of OTT Standards to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

3 hours ago Staff

Public Storage Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

3 hours ago Staff

You may have missed

ORPEA: Changes in Shareholders’ Holdings

14 mins ago Staff

Elior Group: Good Commercial Dynamic in the First Quarter More Than Compensated the Social Movement Impact in France; Full-Year Outlook Confirmed

14 mins ago Staff

STC Selects MATRIXX Software, Celfocus and STC Solutions to Power Jawwy, STC’s Digital-First Mobile Brand

14 mins ago Staff

Rise of Streaming and Death of the Cookie Top of Mind for Digital Media

14 mins ago Staff

Global Digital Publishing Market 2020-2024| Growing Adoption of OTT Standards to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

3 hours ago Staff
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami