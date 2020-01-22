Avaya Appoints Simon Harrison as Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has appointed Simon Harrison as senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 27th. Harrison joins Avaya from leading research and advisory firm, Gartner, where he was research director and lead analyst for the Unified Communications and Contact Center industry.

As CMO, Harrison will lead Avaya’s global marketing function to engage new and existing customers and partners, drive adoption of the company’s software solutions and support Avaya as the leading player in a dynamic digital communications market.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Harrison has been a thought leader, product strategist, marketer and consultant in the communications solutions industry. Prior to Gartner, he held leadership roles in Marketing, Sales, Product Marketing and Product Management for companies like Cirrus, Vocalcom, Siebel Systems and others.

“As we continue to shape cloud communications for the enterprise, I am excited that Simon, a recognized and respected industry leader with deep expertise and an exceptional track record, will be heading our marketing efforts,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “He is a tremendous addition to our team, and with the market insights and unique perspectives acquired from his work as an analyst and advisor, Simon will drive deeper awareness and preference for Avaya solutions with our expanding global network of customers and partners, strengthening our position as their communications partner-of-choice.”

“Addressing the needs of the experience economy requires a fundamentally new way of thinking. Smartphones, watches, TVs, home devices and a growing number of ways for customers and employees to engage means companies must rely on a different type of communications and collaboration solution provider,” said Harrison. “Avaya provides a much broader array of technologies than people realize, and a market-defining ecosystem to help companies be successful in this new era of experiences, every day. I’m excited to join the team and help lead the effort to ensure the world knows about this and to ultimately make customers, employees and partners even more successful.”

