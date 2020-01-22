Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Year 2019

PIKEVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI):

Earnings Summary (in thousands except per share data) 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2018 Year 2019 Year 2018 Net income $16,008 $15,269 $15,709 $64,540 $59,228 Earnings per share $0.90 $0.86 $0.89 $3.64 $3.35 Earnings per share – diluted $0.90 $0.86 $0.89 $3.64 $3.35 Return on average assets 1.46% 1.40% 1.48% 1.49% 1.41% Return on average equity 10.35% 10.02% 11.16% 10.84% 10.83% Efficiency ratio 58.88% 61.16% 58.04% 60.70% 60.17% Tangible common equity 12.78% 12.64% 12.06% Dividends declared per share $0.38 $0.38 $0.36 $1.48 $1.38 Book value per share $34.56 $34.06 $31.81 Weighted average shares 17,737 17,726 17,696 17,724 17,687 Weighted average shares – diluted 17,760 17,743 17,714 17,740 17,703

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) reports earnings for the fourth quarter 2019 of $16.0 million, or $0.90 per basic share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.86 per basic share, earned during the third quarter 2019 and $15.7 million, or $0.89 per basic share, earned during the fourth quarter 2018. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 were a record $64.5 million, or $3.64 per basic share, compared to $59.2 million, or $3.35 per basic share, earned during the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in earnings year over year was impacted by a decrease in income tax expense, resulting from the 2019 changes in Kentucky tax law. In March and April of 2019, Kentucky enacted legislation requiring financial institutions to transition from a bank franchise tax to the Kentucky corporate income tax beginning in 2021 and provided guidance on combining returns with entities that have net operating loss carryforwards. As a result, in 2019, we recognized a state income tax benefit of $2.7 million, or $0.15 per basic share, to income tax expense to record our Kentucky deferred tax asset at December 31, 2019. While this deferred tax asset may be adjusted in 2020, we do not anticipate any further adjustments to have a significant impact to income.

4th Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter of $36.4 million was $0.2 million, or 0.4%, below prior quarter but $0.1 million, or 0.2%, above fourth quarter 2018.

Provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased $0.6 million from prior quarter and $0.1 million from prior year same quarter.

Our loan portfolio increased $33.9 million, an annualized 4.2%, during the quarter and $40.0 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2018.

Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $1.5 million, or 0.19% of average loans annualized, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.18%, experienced for the third quarter 2019 and $1.6 million, or 0.20%, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Nonperforming loans at $33.6 million increased $2.2 million from September 30, 2019 and $11.6 million from December 31, 2018. While the loans 90+ days past due category decreased $0.7 million, the nonaccrual loan category increased $2.9 million during the quarter. All categories increased from December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets at $53.1 million increased $1.8 million from September 30, 2019 and $3.7 million from December 31, 2018.

Deposits, including repurchase agreements, increased $14.2 million, an annualized 1.6%, during the quarter and $93.8 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $13.4 million was a $1.0 million, or 7.9%, increase over prior quarter and an increase of $1.1 million, or 9.3%, from prior year same quarter.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $29.3 million decreased $0.6 million, or 2.1%, from prior quarter, but increased $1.1 million, or 3.9%, from prior year same quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the quarter of $36.4 million was a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from third quarter 2019 but an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from fourth quarter 2018. Our net interest margin at 3.55% decreased 4 basis points from prior quarter and 13 basis points from prior year same quarter, while our average earning assets increased $15.9 million and $140.2 million, respectively, during those same periods. Our yield on average earning assets decreased 15 basis points from prior quarter and 12 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds decreased 14 basis points from prior quarter but increased 4 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 88.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 88.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 89.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased $2.7 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2018, as our net interest margin declined 6 basis points and average earnings assets for the year increased $130.4 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $13.4 million was a $1.0 million, or 7.9%, increase over prior quarter and a $1.1 million, or 9.3%, increase from prior year same quarter. The increase from prior quarter consisted of increases in gains on sales of loans ($0.1 million), loan related fees ($0.5 million), securities gains ($0.2 million), and net gains on other real estate owned ($0.4 million), offset partially by the $0.2 million variance from the debt redemption gains received in prior quarter. The increase from prior year same quarter was also impacted by increases in gains on sales of loans ($0.2 million) and loan related fees ($0.5 million), as well as an increase in deposit service charges ($0.3 million). Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a $1.8 million, or 3.4%, decrease from prior year. The decrease in noninterest income from prior year resulted from decreases in trust revenue ($0.5 million), insurance commissions ($0.2 million), loan related fees ($1.0 million), net gains on other real estate owned ($0.6 million), and bank owned life insurance proceeds ($1.3 million). These declines were partially offset by increases in gains on sales of loans ($0.6 million), deposit service charges ($0.4 million), and securities gains ($0.9 million). The decrease in loan related fees is due to a decline in the fair market value of our mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $29.3 million decreased $0.6 million, or 2.1%, from prior quarter, but increased $1.1 million, or 3.9%, from prior year same quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense from prior quarter was primarily impacted by a $1.3 million decline in net other real estate owned expense, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in personnel expense. The increase in personnel expense was the result of increases in the cost of group medical and life insurance ($0.3 million) and bonuses and incentives ($0.6 million). The quarterly variance in bonuses and incentives was due to the third quarter 2019 tier adjustment to our performance-based bonus accrual. The increase in noninterest expense from prior year same quarter was the result of a $0.7 million increase in personnel expense, a $0.2 million increase in data processing expense, and a $0.2 million increase in net other real estate owned expense. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $118.3 million, a $0.9 million, or 0.7%, increase from prior year. The year over year increase included a $1.5 million increase in personnel expense, a $0.7 million increase in data processing expense, and a $1.2 million increase in net other real estate owned expense, offset partially by a $0.9 million decrease in FDIC insurance premiums, a $0.3 million decrease in occupancy expense, and a $0.2 million decrease in repossession expense.

Balance Sheet Review

CTBI’s total assets at $4.4 billion increased $28.3 million, or 2.6% annualized, from September 30, 2019 and $164.4 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2018. Loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $33.9 million, an annualized 4.2%, from September 30, 2019 and $40.0 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2018. We experienced increases during the quarter of $7.5 million in the commercial loan portfolio, $12.1 million in the residential loan portfolio, and $15.8 million in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, offset partially by a $1.5 million decrease in the direct consumer loan portfolio. CTBI’s investment portfolio decreased $49.9 million, or an annualized 30.4%, from September 30, 2019 but increased $6.7 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2018. The decrease during the quarter was the result of late quarter maturities that will be reinvested in the first quarter 2020. Deposits in other banks increased $52.7 million from prior quarter and $126.6 million from prior year same quarter. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $3.6 billion increased $14.2 million, or an annualized 1.6%, from September 30, 2019 and $93.8 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2018.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2019 was $614.9 million, a 6.1% annualized increase from the $605.5 million at September 30, 2019 and a 9.0% increase from the $564.1 million at December 31, 2018. CTBI’s annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of December 31, 2019 was 3.26%.

Asset Quality

CTBI’s total nonperforming loans, not including performing troubled debt restructurings, were $33.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $31.4 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $22.1 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Accruing loans 90+ days past due decreased $0.7 million from prior quarter but increased $9.4 million from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans increased $2.9 million during the quarter and $2.1 million from December 31, 2018. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $22.9 million remained flat to prior quarter, but was an increase of $0.3 million from December 31, 2018. CTBI is currently working with three of our customers with total loans outstanding of approximately $11.2 million as they work their way through financial difficulties. While we do not expect significant losses in these credits, we expect it may take some time before these issues are resolved and as a result our total level of past dues may remain elevated for several quarters. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss. Impaired loans, loans not expected to meet contractual principal and interest payments other than insignificant delays, at December 31, 2019 totaled $57.8 million, compared to $56.3 million at September 30, 2019 and $46.4 million at December 31, 2018.

Our level of foreclosed properties at $19.5 million at December 31, 2019 was a $0.3 million decrease from the $19.8 million at September 30, 2019 and a $7.8 million decrease from the $27.3 million at December 31, 2018. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $0.9 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $1.5 million. At December 31, 2019, the book value of properties under contracts to sell was $3.1 million; however, the closings had not occurred at quarter-end. Write-downs on foreclosed properties for the fourth quarter 2019 totaled $0.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter 2019 and $0.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018. As disclosed in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, CTBI is required to dispose of any foreclosed property that has not been sold within 10 years. As of December 31, 2018, foreclosed property with a total book value of $2.4 million had been held by us for at least nine years. During the first nine months of 2019, we disposed of all of these properties at a loss of $0.9 million. At December 31, 2019, we held no foreclosed property for nine years or more.

Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $1.5 million, or 0.19% of average loans annualized, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.18%, experienced for the third quarter 2019 and $1.6 million, or 0.20%, for the fourth quarter 2018. Of the net charge-offs for the quarter, $0.5 million were in commercial loans, $0.7 million were in indirect consumer loans, $0.1 million were in residential loans, and $0.2 million were in direct consumer loans. Allocations to loan loss reserves were $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Our reserve coverage (allowance for loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans) at December 31, 2019 was 104.4% compared to 110.8% at September 30, 2019 and 162.7% at December 31, 2018. Our loan loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 remained at 1.08% from September 30, 2019, down from 1.12% at December 31, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s (“CTBI”) actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors’ pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations’ savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies and regulations could affect CTBI’s results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $4.4 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

Additional information follows.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Financial Summary (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 (in thousands except per share data and # of employees) Three Three Three Twelve Twelve Months Months Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest income $ 45,705 $ 46,987 $ 45,238 $ 185,398 $ 171,450 Interest expense 9,349 10,468 8,958 40,513 29,295 Net interest income 36,356 36,519 36,280 144,885 142,155 Loan loss provision 1,813 1,253 1,749 4,819 6,167 Gains on sales of loans 582 450 386 1,880 1,288 Deposit service charges 6,855 6,859 6,602 26,359 25,974 Trust revenue 2,739 2,725 2,663 10,804 11,313 Loan related fees 1,107 622 644 2,742 3,729 Securities gains (losses) 209 14 203 783 (85) Other noninterest income 1,881 1,719 1,741 7,616 9,733 Total noninterest income 13,373 12,389 12,239 50,184 51,952 Personnel expense 15,961 15,020 15,257 63,027 61,562 Occupancy and equipment 2,687 2,807 2,698 10,845 11,045 Data processing expense 1,878 1,987 1,715 7,417 6,680 FDIC insurance premiums 0 (280) 264 266 1,171 Other noninterest expense 8,737 10,348 8,238 36,703 36,940 Total noninterest expense 29,263 29,882 28,172 118,258 117,398 Net income before taxes 18,653 17,773 18,598 71,992 70,542 Income taxes 2,645 2,504 2,889 7,452 11,314 Net income $ 16,008 $ 15,269 $ 15,709 $ 64,540 $ 59,228 Memo: TEQ interest income $ 45,881 $ 47,170 $ 45,462 $ 186,169 $ 172,352 Average shares outstanding 17,737 17,726 17,696 17,724 17,687 Diluted average shares outstanding 17,760 17,743 17,714 17,740 17,703 Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 3.64 $ 3.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 3.64 $ 3.35 Dividends per share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 1.48 $ 1.38 Average balances: Loans $ 3,219,762 $ 3,188,446 $ 3,191,980 $ 3,195,662 $ 3,150,878 Earning assets 4,077,277 4,061,410 3,937,106 4,043,975 3,913,596 Total assets 4,362,271 4,341,985 4,217,158 4,328,024 4,187,397 Deposits, including repurchase agreements 3,627,825 3,617,671 3,555,292 3,610,589 3,540,717 Interest bearing liabilities 2,839,295 2,857,468 2,794,216 2,848,670 2,796,092 Shareholders’ equity 613,728 604,271 558,632 595,337 546,641 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.46% 1.40% 1.48% 1.49% 1.41% Return on average equity 10.35% 10.02% 11.16% 10.84% 10.83% Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.46% 4.61% 4.58% 4.60% 4.40% Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent) 1.31% 1.45% 1.27% 1.42% 1.05% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.55% 3.59% 3.68% 3.60% 3.66% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 58.88% 61.16% 58.04% 60.70% 60.17% Loan charge-offs $ 2,568 $ 2,316 $ 2,667 $ 9,736 $ 10,998 Recoveries (1,040) (876) (1,035) (4,105) (4,588) Net charge-offs $ 1,528 $ 1,440 $ 1,632 $ 5,631 $ 6,410 Market Price: High $ 47.54 $ 44.22 $ 46.86 $ 47.54 $ 53.00 Low $ 40.88 $ 38.05 $ 35.70 $ 38.03 $ 35.70 Close $ 46.64 $ 42.58 $ 39.61 $ 46.64 $ 39.61 As of As of As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets: Loans $ 3,248,664 $ 3,214,785 $ 3,208,638 Loan loss reserve (35,096) (34,811) (35,908) Net loans 3,213,568 3,179,974 3,172,730 Loans held for sale 1,167 1,943 2,461 Securities AFS 599,844 649,976 593,746 Securities HTM 517 517 649 Equity securities at fair value 1,953 1,743 1,173 Other equity investments 15,361 15,681 19,600 Other earning assets 208,094 155,441 82,585 Cash and due from banks 58,680 68,472 64,632 Premises and equipment 44,046 44,223 45,291 Right of use asset 14,550 14,702 – Goodwill and core deposit intangible 65,490 65,490 65,490 Other assets 142,733 139,501 153,259 Total Assets $ 4,366,003 $ 4,337,663 $ 4,201,616 Liabilities and Equity: NOW accounts $ 51,179 $ 54,365 $ 56,964 Savings deposits 1,389,473 1,385,188 1,294,037 CD’s >=$100,000 541,638 533,019 555,822 Other time deposits 557,523 567,401 595,811 Total interest bearing deposits 2,539,812 2,539,973 2,502,634 Noninterest bearing deposits 865,760 849,582 803,316 Total deposits 3,405,572 3,389,555 3,305,950 Repurchase agreements 226,917 228,755 232,712 Other interest bearing liabilities 66,162 64,162 60,957 Lease liability 15,185 15,286 – Other noninterest bearing liabilities 37,281 34,387 37,847 Total liabilities 3,751,117 3,732,145 3,637,466 Shareholders’ equity 614,886 605,518 564,150 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,366,003 $ 4,337,663 $ 4,201,616 Ending shares outstanding 17,793 17,777 17,733 Memo: Market value of HTM securities $ 517 $ 517 $ 649 30 – 89 days past due loans $ 22,945 $ 22,927 $ 22,682 90 days past due loans 19,620 20,330 10,198 Nonaccrual loans 13,999 11,090 11,867 Restructured loans (excluding 90 days past due and nonaccrual) 60,462 60,413 56,328 Foreclosed properties 19,480 19,833 27,273 Other repossessed assets 0 0 42 Common equity Tier 1 capital 17.18% 17.03% 16.27% Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.01% 13.84% 13.51% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 18.94% 18.82% 18.12% Total risk based capital ratio 20.05% 19.93% 19.29% Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio 12.78% 12.64% 12.06% FTE employees 1,000 1,001 978

