Prices for Three Major ED Drugs Drop in Second Half of 2019

All Major ED Drugs Had Lower Prices in December Than in July

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempe, Arizona-based eDrugstore.com reported that prices for the three biggest drugs for erectile dysfunction (ED) dropped during the last six months of 2019, according to exclusive polling data from all major pharmacy chains. Though some prices crept up slightly toward the end of the year, December prices for all of these drugs were lower than their July prices.

These trends were extracted from pricing data on branded and generic ED drugs collected from 15 retail chain pharmacies and three online medical facilitators including eDrugstore.com. Pricing data was collected for Viagra and generic Sildenafil, Levitra and generic Vardenafil, and Cialis and generic Tadalafil.

The pricing plateau that emerged by the end of the year indicates that consumers may have seen most of the price benefit of new generic competitors, at least for the time being. However, Viagra will lose what remaining patent protection it has in 2020, which could prompt additional generic competitors, pushing prices downward again once that happens.

Of the branded ED drugs, Levitra experienced the biggest drop in average price, of 9.9% from July through December. Average price for Viagra fell by 3.24%, while the average price for Cialis fell by 3.2%. Meanwhile, the average price for both Sildenafil (generic Viagra) and Tadalafil (generic Cialis) fell by 27.3%.

These price changes are summarized in the following table: https://www.edrugstore.com/blog/erectile-dysfunction/drug-prices-expected-to-rise-faster-than-inflation-in-2020/.

Click here to view the average ED medication prices for 2019

Monthly average price changes for these drugs are shown in the following graph at: https://www.edrugstore.com/blog/erectile-dysfunction/drug-prices-expected-to-rise-faster-than-inflation-in-2020/.

Click here to view the 2019 monthly average price changes for ED drugs

“One important takeaway is that generic drugs save significant money across the board,” says Secure Medical President Kyle Rao. “Once generic ED drugs hit the market a few years ago, patients experienced significant price relief when treating erectile dysfunction. eDrugstore.com offers both branded and generic versions of these drugs, with the convenience of a free online medical consultation and fast shipping to customers’ homes.

“eDrugstore.com wants to make treatment of ED as convenient, cost-effective, and discreet as possible. We’ve been in this business for over 20 years, and we know how important it is to stay attuned to consumers’ needs,” continues Kyle.

In addition to offering prescription lifestyle medications with online ordering convenience, eDrugstore.com offers consumers an extensive source of healthcare information, including content related to erectile dysfunction, how it is treated and what the latest research says. For more information, visit eDrugstore.com, or check out the eDrugstore.com blog.

