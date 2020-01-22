SOOTHE® Offers Luxurious Gift With Massage Promotions Plus Special Bath Set to Celebrate Valentine’s Day & Weekend (Feb. 13-16)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aromatherapy–Because Valentine’s Day becomes even better when there’s a thoughtful gift attached to a luxurious at-home massage, SOOTHE® is offering a complimentary gift with purchase for all Valentine’s Day & Weekend (Feb. 13-16) couples massage bookings made in the U.S. by Feb. 5.* In addition, there is a special bath set that gifts a 3-pack of premium tropical bath salts with the purchase of a $100 massage card.





These Valentine’s promotions are as follows:

For the Ultimate Bliss experience, couples booking the 120-minute couples massage receive two complimentary items–one Blackberry Forest candle (retail value $32.99) and a 3-pack of premium Sootherapy Healing Bath Salts (retail value $30). Featuring delicate notes of citrus, blackberry, and strawberry, accented with touches of patchouli, amber, and sandalwood, this hand-poured vegan candle is made of premium-grade soy wax, and uses all-natural cotton wicks for a clean, non-polluting burn. Housed in a giftable black box, the candle features a matte black glass jar with lid and a weighted bottom which keeps it from easily sliding across surfaces. The Sootherapy Healing Bath Salts , made in Hawaii, feature an alluring coconut and lemongrass scent and deliver intense hydration and detoxification, leaving skin feeling clean, silky soft and nourished. All-natural, non-GMO, and paraben-free ingredients include organic coconut oil, coconut milk, Moloka’i and ‘Alaea salts. To qualify, the couples massage must be booked for Feb. 13-16 using the code BLISS by Feb. 5.*

For couples desiring to add a warm glow to their massage experience, Soothe offers one complimentary Blackberry Forest candle (retail value $32.99) with the booking of any couples massage. To qualify, the couples massage must be booked for Feb. 13-16 using the code VALENTINE by Feb. 5.*

The perfect Valentine's Day/Galentine's Day gift for partners, spouses, friends or colleagues who are bath aficionados, the Calm. Cleanse. Cure gift set offers a complimentary 3-pack of Sootherapy Healing Bath Salts (retail value $30) with the purchase of one $100 gift card, pre-packaged into a giftable set.* The gift card can only be redeemed in the U.S. and is valid for use at any time.

*All gifts with purchase are subject to inventory availability; purchases must be made by Feb. 5 (11:59 p.m. Pacific Time) to ensure arrival to U.S. locations by Feb. 14; Soothe recommends booking massages early to avoid Valentine’s Day Prime Time rates and limited appointment availability.

About SOOTHE®

Soothe, the world’s leading on-demand wellness company, lets users schedule a same-day massage in the privacy of their home. It also offers workplace massage through its corporate wellness program, Soothe At Work. All professionals are thoroughly vetted through Soothe’s Trust & Safety team, which ensures safety, transparency, and trust so that clients and therapists remain protected and safe throughout their massage experience. Soothe currently serves 73 markets across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. For more information, visit soothe.com or call 833-276-6843.

