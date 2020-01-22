TIS celebrates 10th Anniversary: Strong Growth With Cloud-Based Payments

With the best quarter and the best financial year in its history, TIS is successfully starting the year of 2020, the year of its 10th anniversary.

On January 12th, 2010, TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH) was founded in Walldorf. The company's goal was to provide medium and large organizations with a cloud-based platform, on which they could control their global bank accounts, payments and liquidity, and make global payment processes more standardized and secure. Since then, the company has been growing on a fast track, both in turnover and number of employees year to year. The Net New ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of 2019 grew by 64% compared to the previous year. Many well-known customers joined the growing TIS community in 2019, including GEA, MAN Energy Solutions and Siemens Gamesa.

“In order for TIS to be even more successful and to grow, we have to embed market and customer requirements into our strategy. This means that we must focus and that we set the right priorities in our organization.” says Erol Bozak, co-founder and CPO of TIS.

On January 1st, 2020, the management team was strengthened with Erik Masing as the new COO. Erik Masing brings with him extensive experience from a wide variety of leadership roles as well as successful start-ups. “The payments market is undergoing a strong shift towards digitalization and new business models. Our company offers an innovative and sophisticated solution for standardization and automation in payments, which is adopted by more and more companies worldwide. We do not only deliver enormous economic added value to our corporate customers, but also offer banks a platform for innovative business models and thus act as business enablers.” explains Masing.

2019 was a year of awards for TIS. Among others, TIS won the “Technology Innovation Award” 2019 in the “Customer Experience” category from Treasury Management International (TMI), a renowned specialist with over 25 years of experience in promoting best practices and innovations in treasury management.

In 2020, TIS is ready to sustainably expand its success and its growth. TIS co-founder and CEO Jörg Wiemer: “We see attractive growth opportunities, so we will accelerate the growth rate by winning more customers in Europe and the USA, and investing more in products and teams.”

About TIS

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management.

It has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN.

Your world of Payments. ONE Login.

www.tis.biz

