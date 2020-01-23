BluJay Partners with project44 to Provide Advanced Transportation Data, Visibility, and Technology for Shippers and Logistics Service Providers

This alliance will be instrumental in empowering companies to optimize their supply chains for the future across multiple industries and verticals in North America and Europe.

MANCHESTER, England & HOLLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world’s first Global Trade Network, announces a partnership with project44, the industry’s leading Advanced Visibility Platform™ for shippers and logistics service providers.

This partnership combines BluJay’s leading multitenant, cloud-based Transportation Management solution with project44’s global multimodal network, rigorous data security system, and unmatched data cleansing and normalization capabilities.

“We’re excited to partner with BluJay, as they work with many of the world’s most progressive shippers and logistics service providers,” said project44 Head of Global Network Partnerships Tommy Barnes. “Both companies obsess over their customers and have similar outlooks on the future of logistics and transportation. The alliance between project44 and BluJay will help create a more connected ecosystem, and unmatchable value for our shared customers.”

With a native integration to BluJay’s Transportation Management platform, project44 enables supply chain professionals to make smart, real-time decisions rooted in high-fidelity data and predictive analytics across the transportation value chain.

“The partnership between BluJay and project44 is off to a great start. We already have joint customers seeing the value that advanced visibility combined with best-in-class transportation can provide,” said David Landau, Chief Product Officer, BluJay Solutions. “As we continue to expand our network and high-quality data grows in importance, this alliance will enable our customers to streamline operations and provide top-notch service to their customers, too.”

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.

