FUJIFILM Launches the GF 45-100mm f/4 Lens, X-T200 Mirrorless Camera and XC 35mm f/2 Lens; Now Available for Preorder at B&H Photo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#photography–B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 LM WR lens for the GFX medium format system, the APS-C Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless interchangeable lens entry-level X-series camera, and the XC 35mm f/2 lens for the X series.

The new Fuji GF 45-100mm f/4 LM WR lens is a lightweight mid-range zoom with a 35mm equivalent focal length of 35-79mm—ideal for street shooting, general photography, and portraiture. The lens features a fast linear autofocus motor and is weather sealed. It is a surprisingly light and portable companion to the GFX bodies.

FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Lens



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541203-REG/fujifilm_600021497_gf_45_100mm_f_4_r.html

FUJIFILM G Mount

36-79mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/32

Three Aspherical Elements

One Super ED Element, One ED Element

Linear AF Motor, Internal Focusing

Optical Image Stabilization

Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

FUJIFILM X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541197-REG/fujifilm_16645072_x_t200_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera – Silver



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541198-REG/fujifilm_16645618_x_t200_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera – Champagne Gold



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541196-REG/fujifilm_16645319_x_t200_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording

2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.5″ 2.76m-Dot Articulating Touchscreen

ISO 200-12800, Up to 8 fps Shooting

Hybrid AF System with Face/Eye Detection

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

Electronic Stabilization and HDR Video

Film Simulations, Clear Advanced Filter

The FUJIFILM X-T200, available in dark silver, silver, and champagne gold, replaces the X-T100 as the entry-level model in the FUJIFILM X-Series APS-C sensor lineup. Featuring a 24.2MP sensor, the X-T200 features FUJIFILM’s famous film simulation modes, a larger 3.5″ rear touch screen, 8 fps shooting, and other improvements over its predecessor, including a new Clear Advanced Filter allowing for enhanced “bright mode” performance.

How Does the FUJIFILM X-T200 Compare to the X-T100? | First Look at YouTube



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LquJiT2wECI

Accompanying the X-T200 is the new FUJIFILM XC 35mm f/2 lens, which is the first prime lens in the XC lineup. This diminutive lens features 9 elements in 6 groups including 2 aspherical elements and gives a 35mm equivalent field of view of a “normal” 50mm lens. Paired with the small and light X-T200, this XC 35mm lens gives the X-series photographer a very small and portable package.

