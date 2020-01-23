Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market by Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market: About this market
The oil and gas drilling automation market analysis considers sales from both onshore and offshore applications. Our study also finds the sales of oil and gas drilling automation in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the onshore segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as lower initial cost will play a significant role in the onshore segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oil and gas drilling automation market report looks at factors such as O&G price recovery, growth in shale oil production, and rising adoption of drilling automation in offshore O&G projects. However, high ownership costs, imposition of trade tariffs on offshore drilling components, and complexities in system integration may hamper the growth of the oil and gas drilling automation industry over the forecast period.
Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market: Overview
Growth in shale oil production
Rapid growth in the production of shale oil and gas over the past few years has resulted in a considerable rise in the adoption of drilling automation in the oil and gas industry. As the extraction of shale oil and gas involves multiple complexities, vendors have started offering advanced automated drilling equipment with better designs. A few vendors, such as RigMinder and Schlumberger, offer automated drilling solutions exclusively for shale oil and gas extraction. automated drilling solutions are making operations efficient in harsh mid-water and deep-water oil and gas drilling environments. This growth in shale oil production will lead to the expansion of the global oil and gas drilling automation market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
Adoption of IoT technology
The adoption of the internet of things (loT) devices for in-depth monitoring and data capturing in the O&G industry is improving the overall efficiency of O&G operations. With crude oil prices registering considerable recovery over the last two years, rig operators and oil producers are emphasizing on optimizing the energy efficiency of oilfields. loT devices are being increasingly used in the O&G industry for a range of applications, including drilling management, pipeline testing, and monitoring, refinery inspections, and carbon footprint minimization, among others. loT enables oil rig operators and refineries to monitor key performance parameters such as pipe pressure and flow rate. Additionally, loT ensures accurate and real-time data collection at locations that are not easily accessible. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising number of new O&G projects
- Adoption of IoT technology
- Growing consolidation in the O&G drilling automation market
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Akastor ASA
- Ensign Energy Services Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Nabors Industries Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Siemens AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yagp50
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900