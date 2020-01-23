Half of Gig Workers Plan to Take on More Gigs in 2020, According to a New Study by PeopleReady

Survey Reveals the Biggest Mistakes Gig Workers Make That Can Cost Them Repeat Business or Permanent Opportunities

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earning more income, networking, and skill building are on this year’s “To Do” list for many U.S. gig workers, according to new research from industrial staffing giant PeopleReady. In its nationwide survey of more than 4,100 workers and nearly 1,500 managers, PeopleReady found 52 percent of gig workers plan to take on more gig assignments in 2020 while 24 percent expect to take on fewer assignments and another 24 percent anticipate no change.

When asked why they are pursuing more on-demand opportunities in 2020, gig workers pointed to:

I need more income – 78 percent

I want to get my foot in the door with a company – 46 percent

I want to build new skills – 43 percent

“ Gig employment is expanding as both companies and workers seek flexibility in how they work and stay agile in different economic cycles,” said Taryn Owen, President of PeopleReady. “ Gigs can be an effective bridge to permanent placement within companies, but any indication of an indifferent attitude or unsuitable behavior can immediately take workers out of the running. It is important to approach a gig assignment with the same level of professionalism as a full-time job, especially if you want to be considered for additional work or a long-term opportunity with a company.”

Top Mistakes Gig Workers Should Avoid

Managers cited the following deal breakers that would cause them not to invite a gig worker back to their organizations for a temporary or permanent job:

Showing up late or not at all – 62 percent

Bad attitude – 56 percent

Doesn’t show an interest or initiative to do more – 50 percent

Often on their cell phone – 39 percent

Didn’t complete the job – 31 percent

Tips for Gig Workers

PeopleReady experts offer the following tips for gig workers seeking repeat assignments or permanent placement with a company:

State your intentions: Let the manager know up front that you’re interested in working for them on a more regular basis, so they keep you in mind for future opportunities.

Let the manager know up front that you’re interested in working for them on a more regular basis, so they keep you in mind for future opportunities. Treat the gig like a job interview: It essentially is. Show up early, dress appropriately, turn off electronic distractions, do the job well and finish it on time and – if you really want to make a strong impression – follow up with a thank you.

It essentially is. Show up early, dress appropriately, turn off electronic distractions, do the job well and finish it on time and – if you really want to make a strong impression – follow up with a thank you. Go above and beyond: Show that you’re taking the opportunity seriously by asking for additional work or more responsibility for the duration of the assignment.

Show that you’re taking the opportunity seriously by asking for additional work or more responsibility for the duration of the assignment. Be consistently positive: Attitude goes a long way when companies are considering who to bring back. If you have a reputation for showing up with good energy and a positive disposition with co-workers, chances are companies are going to call you first.

Survey Methodology

This SurveyMonkey survey was conducted online in the U.S. by PeopleReady and its parent company TrueBlue between September 23 and October 15, 2019. It included 1,499 managers (HR, operations, and general) and 4,136 workers. The survey was across regions, industries, and company sizes.

