Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

JONESBORO, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) (“HSBI”) today reported net income of $2.7 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. In September 2019, HSBI completed the previously announced merger with two other Georgia based financial institutions (Heritage Bancorporation, Inc., Hinesville and Providence Bank, Alpharetta). The financial information only includes the results from these acquired entities from the acquisition date. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $989,000, which was negatively impacted by merger related costs primarily recognized in the third quarter.

Commenting on the announcement, Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer of HSBI, said, “We are pleased with our first full quarter results under the newly formed entity. The team performed well in the period and we believe there is significant opportunity for organic growth within our footprint. The company is positioned to take advantage of these opportunities with the goal of continuing to increase market share and strengthen the communities we serve. We now look forward to 2020, the consolidation of our core systems, recognizing additional backroom efficiencies and enhancing the customer experience.”

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.3 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 24 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website.

While the branches of each of the three combined legacy institutions operate under their respective legacy names, all such branches are branches of the same single insured depository institution, Heritage Southeast Bank, and a customer’s deposits in branches operating under different trade names will be commonly insured and subject to the same FDIC insurance limits.

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

• the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

• the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

• the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and

• other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) 12/31/19 9/30/19 (1) 12/31/18 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 30,458 $ 26,633 $ 4,668 Interest-earning deposits with banks 142,552 113,293 22,166 Investment securities 125,479 104,265 47,917 Other investments 1,632 1,632 1,370 Loans, net of unearned income: Originated 508,281 469,700 408,294 Acquired 406,171 444,370 – Less reserve for loan losses 5,946 5,523 5,136 Loans, net 908,506 908,547 403,158 Premises and equipment, net 34,160 34,005 13,982 Other real estate owned 9,293 11,838 2,923 Goodwill and other intangibles 35,613 35,930 – Other assets 48,447 50,013 15,799 $ 1,336,140 $ 1,286,156 $ 511,983 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 296,850 $ 304,342 $ 111,609 NOW 234,334 189,500 67,878 Money market and savings 291,778 284,047 119,140 Time 331,516 328,830 127,752 Total deposits 1,154,478 1,106,719 426,379 FHLB borrowings 5,167 5,667 22,167 Repurchase agreements 12,295 11,418 12,815 Junior subordinated debentures 9,096 9,045 – Other borrowings 9,088 9,088 3,446 Other liabilities 9,992 10,746 3,785 Total liabilities 1,200,116 1,152,683 468,592 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 703 702 216 Additional paid-in capital 116,210 116,089 24,912 Retained earnings 19,654 16,914 18,666 Other comprehensive loss (543 ) (232 ) (403 ) Total shareholders’ equity 136,024 133,473 43,391 $ 1,336,140 $ 1,286,156 $ 511,983 (1) Acquired loans, goodwill and other assets changed from previously reported due to adjustments of fair value estimates related to the Heritage Bancorporation, Inc. acquisition.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (in thousands) For three months ended Years ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 13,903 $ 5,957 $ 35,697 $ 21,644 Deposits with other banks 380 168 969 537 Other 26 12 76 48 Investment securities 606 202 1,468 745 Total interest income 14,915 6,339 38,210 22,974 Interest expense: Deposits 2,116 641 5,348 2,007 Junior subordinated debentures 143 – 175 – Other borrowings 179 205 706 631 Total interest expense 2,438 846 6,229 2,638 Net interest income 12,477 5,493 31,981 20,336 Provision for loan losses 560 50 1,245 605 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,917 5,443 30,736 19,731 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,727 320 3,207 1,150 (Loss) gain on sale of investment securities – – (229 ) 187 Gain on sale of loans 184 78 407 333 Interchange and ATM fees 1,315 256 2,205 703 Other 628 128 1,195 779 Total noninterest income 3,854 782 6,785 3,152 Noninterest expense: Salaries & employee benefits 6,125 2,635 15,970 9,892 Occupancy & equipment 1,376 582 3,167 1,946 Merger costs – 106 7,265 318 Other real estate owned 44 91 646 314 Other 4,324 1,263 8,721 4,829 Total noninterest expense 11,869 4,677 35,769 17,299 Income before taxes 3,902 1,548 1,752 5,584 Income tax provision 1,162 249 763 1,165 Net income $ 2,740 $ 1,299 $ 989 $ 4,419

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Other Highlights (in thousands, except for share and per share data) 4Q2019 For years ended (Unaudited) 12/31/19 12/31/18 Profitability (1) (Unaudited) Net income $ 2,740 $ 989 $ 4,419 Net interest margin 4.29 % 4.40 % 4.39 % Cost of funds 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.59 % Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.12 % 0.90 % Return on average equity 8.06 % 1.31 % 10.79 % Balance as of 12/31/19 12/31/18 Asset Quality Classified assets $ 23,913 $ 5,374 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 21,281 4,651 NPAs to total assets 1.59 % 0.91 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.07 % 0.00 % Capital (2) Leverage ratio 8.68 % 9.14 % Common equity tier 1 risk based ratio 10.43 % 10.46 % Total risk based ratio 11.00 % 11.61 % Tangible book value per common share $ 13.86 $ 14.75 Shares outstanding 7,029,281 2,160,102 (1) Full year 2019 net income includes the operations of the acquired institutions since acquisition date (09/01/19) as well as merger related costs recognized during the first nine months of the year. (2) Ratios for Heritage Southeast Bank.

