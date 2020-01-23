Resolve Systems Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award

Award Recognizes Resolve Platform for Advances in Autonomous IT Operations

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps—Resolve Systems®, the leading enterprise IT automation and AIOps platform, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. Providing a closed loop of discovery, detection, analysis, prediction, and automation, the Resolve platform enables organizations to successfully and seamlessly manage increasing IT complexity and exponential infrastructure growth. Using Resolve, IT teams can achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and accelerate service delivery by automating everything from simple tasks to complex processes, quickly troubleshooting and fixing problems, improving infrastructure performance, and minimizing outages.

Combining insights from artificial intelligence with robust, enterprise-class IT automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations – from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Machine learning analyzes and contextualizes large volumes of systems data, producing a comprehensive view of application and infrastructure health to reduce alarm noise and pinpoint probable root cause to diagnose and remediate issues. Leveraging AI-driven insights, the platform can autonomously identify and fix issues, spot anomalies, and predict and prevent problems before they affect the business.

“Innovation is baked into Resolve’s DNA, not just in our products, but in our culture too. We believe in the power of AIOps and automation to fuel IT innovation and to enable our customers to achieve amazing things,” said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. “I’m incredibly proud of this award as a reflection of what we are trying to accomplish as a company. Our goal is to make IT operations seamless, so our customers can focus their attention on their own innovations, rather than simply keeping the lights on.”

“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries, and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Resolve Systems as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information about Resolve’s platform and offerings, visit resolve.io.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. By combining insights from artificial intelligence with powerful, cross-domain automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations – from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity, Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. See why the Fortune 1000, leading MSPs, and the largest telcos on the planet trust Resolve to power more than a million automations every day. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

