Travelers Reports Record Net and Core Income per Diluted Share in Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter Net Income per Diluted Share of $3.35, up 44%, and Return on Equity of 13.5%

Fourth Quarter Core Income per Diluted Share of $3.32, up 56%, and Core Return on Equity of 14.8%

Full Year Net Income of $2.622 billion, up 4%, and Return on Equity of 10.5%

Full Year Core Income of $2.537 billion, up 4%, and Core Return on Equity of 10.9%

Fourth quarter net income of $873 million and core income of $867 million.

Catastrophe losses of $85 million pre-tax decreased from $610 million pre-tax in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter consolidated combined ratio of 92.4% improved by 5.1 points; underlying combined ratio of 92.1%.

Fourth quarter net written premiums of $7.075 billion, up 6%; record full year net written premiums of $29.151 billion, up 5%; both periods reflect growth in all segments.

Fourth quarter renewal premium change in domestic Business Insurance of 7.8%, highest level since 2013.

Total capital returned to shareholders of $588 million, including $376 million of share repurchases. Full year total capital returned to shareholders of $2.396 billion, including $1.548 billion of share repurchases.

Book value per share of $101.55, up 17% from year-end 2018. Adjusted book value per share of $92.76, up 6% from year-end 2018.

Board of Directors declared quarterly dividend per share of $0.82.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Travelers Companies, Inc. today reported net income of $873 million, or $3.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $621 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Core income in the current quarter was $867 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, compared to $571 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Core income increased primarily due to significantly lower catastrophe losses, partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development and a lower underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net favorable prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses), in each case primarily due to the impact of an increasingly challenging tort environment. Net realized investment gains were $12 million pre-tax ($6 million after-tax), compared to $60 million pre-tax ($50 million after-tax) in the prior year quarter. Per diluted share amounts benefited from the impact of share repurchases.

Consolidated Highlights ($ in millions, except for per share amounts, and after-tax, except for premiums and revenues) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net written premiums $ 7,075 $ 6,691 6 % $ 29,151 $ 27,708 5 % Total revenues $ 8,063 $ 7,796 3 $ 31,581 $ 30,282 4 Net income $ 873 $ 621 41 $ 2,622 $ 2,523 4 per diluted share $ 3.35 $ 2.32 44 $ 9.92 $ 9.28 7 Core income $ 867 $ 571 52 $ 2,537 $ 2,430 4 per diluted share $ 3.32 $ 2.13 56 $ 9.60 $ 8.94 7 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 259.0 266.0 (3 ) 262.3 269.8 (3 ) Combined ratio 92.4 % 97.5 % (5.1 ) pts 96.5 % 96.9 % (0.4 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 92.1 % 91.1 % 1.0 pts 93.2 % 92.5 % 0.7 pts Return on equity 13.5 % 10.9 % 2.6 pts 10.5 % 11.0 % (0.5 ) pts Core return on equity 14.8 % 10.0 % 4.8 pts 10.9 % 10.7 % 0.2 pts

As of December 31, 2019 2018 Change Book value per share $ 101.55 $ 86.84 17 % Adjusted book value per share 92.76 87.27 6 %

“ We are pleased to report fourth quarter core income of $867 million and core return on equity of 14.8%,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our strong earnings and improved combined ratio of 92.4% benefited from lower catastrophe losses and the continued successful execution of our strategy to grow the top line at attractive returns while improving operating leverage. Earned premiums increased by 4% over the prior year quarter to a record $7.3 billion. Our expense ratio improved to 29.1%, lowering our full year expense ratio to 29.6%, a significant improvement from recent years. These improvements were partially offset by the impacts of ongoing challenges in the tort environment. Our high-quality investment portfolio continued to perform well, generating net investment income of $525 million after-tax. Our results, together with our strong balance sheet, enabled us to return $588 million of excess capital to shareholders this quarter, including $376 million of share repurchases. For the full year, we returned $2.4 billion of excess capital to shareholders, including more than $1.5 billion in share repurchases.

“ Turning to the top line, we continue to be pleased with our marketplace execution. Net written premiums increased by 6% to a fourth quarter record of $7.1 billion, marking the twelfth consecutive quarter in which we generated premium growth in all three business segments. In an environment of elevated loss activity and persistently low interest rates, we were once again successful in achieving meaningful improvement in renewal premium change while maintaining high levels of retention. In domestic Business Insurance, renewal premium change was 7.8%, including renewal rate change of 5.1%, in both cases the highest levels since 2013, while retention remained very strong at 84%. In our domestic management liability business in Bond & Specialty Insurance, renewal premium change was 6.6%, the highest level since 2014, while retention remained historically high at 89%. In Personal Insurance, retention and new business remained strong in both Agency Auto and Agency Homeowners. In our Agency Homeowners business, renewal premium change increased to 7.4%, its highest level since 2014.

“ In this more challenging tort and low interest rate environment, we generated full year core income in excess of $2.5 billion and core return on equity of 10.9%, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our franchise. We grew full year net written premiums by 5% to a record $29.2 billion and generated cash flow from operations of $5.2 billion, its highest level in more than a decade. Our performance enabled us to continue to make significant investments in support of our ambitious innovation agenda, while growing our investment portfolio and returning a substantial amount of capital to our shareholders. With our significant competitive advantages, including the best talent in the industry and deep experience in successfully managing our diversified business through a variety of market conditions, we remain well positioned to continue to deliver superior returns over time.”

Consolidated Results Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions and pre-tax, unless noted otherwise) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Underwriting gain: $ 513 $ 135 $ 378 $ 833 $ 681 $ 152 Underwriting gain includes: Net favorable (unfavorable) prior year reserve development 60 167 (107 ) (60 ) 517 (577 ) Catastrophes, net of reinsurance (85 ) (610 ) 525 (886 ) (1,716 ) 830 Net investment income 616 630 (14 ) 2,468 2,474 (6 ) Other income (expense), including interest expense (67 ) (79 ) 12 (276 ) (308 ) 32 Core income before income taxes 1,062 686 376 3,025 2,847 178 Income tax expense 195 115 80 488 417 71 Core income 867 571 296 2,537 2,430 107 Net realized investment gains after income taxes 6 50 (44 ) 85 93 (8 ) Net income $ 873 $ 621 $ 252 $ 2,622 $ 2,523 $ 99 Combined ratio 92.4 % 97.5 % (5.1 ) pts 96.5 % 96.9 % (0.4 ) pts Impact on combined ratio Net (favorable) unfavorable prior year reserve development (0.8 ) pts (2.4 ) pts 1.6 pts 0.2 pts (1.9 ) pts 2.1 pts Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 1.1 pts 8.8 pts (7.7 ) pts 3.1 pts 6.3 pts (3.2 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 92.1 % 91.1 % 1.0 pts 93.2 % 92.5 % 0.7 pts Net written premiums Business Insurance $ 3,703 $ 3,533 5 % $ 15,629 $ 14,956 4 % Bond & Specialty Insurance 714 657 9 2,739 2,528 8 Personal Insurance 2,658 2,501 6 10,783 10,224 5 Total $ 7,075 $ 6,691 6 % $ 29,151 $ 27,708 5 %

Net income of $873 million increased $252 million due to higher core income, partially offset by lower net realized investment gains. Core income of $867 million increased $296 million, primarily due to significantly lower catastrophe losses, partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development and a lower underlying underwriting gain. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes.

The combined ratio of 92.4% decreased 5.1 points due to significantly lower catastrophe losses (7.7 points), partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development (1.6 points) and a higher underlying combined ratio (1.0 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 92.1% increased 1.0 points. See below for further details by segment.

Net favorable prior year reserve development occurred in all segments. See below for further details by segment. Catastrophe losses primarily resulted from wind and hail storms in several regions of the United States and a wildfire in California.

Net investment income of $616 million pre-tax ($525 million after-tax) decreased 2%. Income from the fixed income investment portfolio increased due to a higher average level of fixed maturity investments, partially offset by slightly lower interest rates. Private equity partnership returns were lower than in the prior year quarter.

Net written premiums of $7.075 billion increased 6%. See below for further details by segment.

Net income of $2.622 billion increased $99 million due to higher core income. Core income of $2.537 billion increased by $107 million, primarily due to significantly lower catastrophe losses, partially offset by net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the current year compared to net favorable prior year reserve development in the prior year and a lower underlying underwriting gain. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. Net realized investment gains of $113 million pre-tax were comparable with the prior year.

The combined ratio of 96.5% decreased 0.4 points due to significantly lower catastrophe losses (3.2 points), partially offset by net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the current year compared to net favorable prior year reserve development in the prior year (2.1 points) and a higher underlying combined ratio (0.7 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 93.2% increased 0.7 points. See below for further details by segment.

Net unfavorable prior year reserve development occurred in Business Insurance. Net favorable prior year reserve development occurred in Personal Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance. See below for further details by segment. Catastrophe losses included the fourth quarter events described above, as well as winter storms and wind storms in several regions of the United States and Hurricane Dorian in the first nine months of 2019.

Net investment income of $2.468 billion pre-tax ($2.097 billion after-tax) was comparable to the prior year. Income from the fixed income investment portfolio increased due to the impacts of a higher average level of fixed maturity investments and higher long-term and short-term interest rates. Private equity partnership and real estate partnership returns were strong but lower than in the prior year.

Record gross written premiums of $31.063 billion grew 6%. Record net written premiums of $29.151 billion increased 5%, reflecting growth in all segments. Growth in net written premiums was impacted by the Underlying Property Aggregate Catastrophe Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance Treaty entered into effective January 1, 2019 (“the new catastrophe reinsurance treaty”), the entire cost of which impacted net written premiums in the first quarter. Accordingly, the treaty did not impact net written premiums in the final three quarters of the year. See below for further details by segment.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity of $25.943 billion increased 13% from year-end 2018, primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates on net unrealized investment gains (losses). Net unrealized investment gains included in shareholders’ equity were $2.853 billion pre-tax ($2.246 billion after-tax), compared to net unrealized investment losses of $137 million pre-tax ($113 million after-tax) at year-end 2018. Book value per share of $101.55 increased 17% from year-end 2018, also primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates on net unrealized investment gains (losses). Adjusted book value per share of $92.76, which excludes net unrealized investment gains (losses), increased 6% from year-end 2018.

The Company repurchased 2.9 million shares during the fourth quarter at an average price of $134.34 per share for a total cost of $376 million. Capacity remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization was $1.786 billion at the end of the quarter. Also at the end of the quarter, statutory capital and surplus was $21.330 billion, and the ratio of debt-to-capital was 20.2%. The ratio of debt-to-capital excluding after-tax net unrealized investment gains included in shareholders’ equity was 21.7%, within the Company’s target range of 15% to 25%.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020.

Business Insurance Segment Financial Results Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions and pre-tax, unless noted otherwise) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Underwriting gain (loss): $ 87 $ 7 $ 80 $ (195 ) $ 76 $ (271 ) Underwriting gain (loss) includes: Net favorable (unfavorable) prior year reserve development 8 48 (40 ) (258 ) 142 (400 ) Catastrophes, net of reinsurance (48 ) (197 ) 149 (470 ) (639 ) 169 Net investment income 451 465 (14 ) 1,816 1,833 (17 ) Other income (expense) — (9 ) 9 (6 ) (12 ) 6 Segment income before income taxes 538 463 75 1,615 1,897 (282 ) Income tax expense 90 72 18 223 259 (36 ) Segment income $ 448 $ 391 $ 57 $ 1,392 $ 1,638 $ (246 ) Combined ratio 97.5 % 99.4 % (1.9 ) pts 100.9 % 99.1 % 1.8 pts Impact on combined ratio Net (favorable) unfavorable prior year reserve development (0.2 ) pts (1.2 ) pts 1.0 pts 1.7 pts (1.0 ) pts 2.7 pts Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 1.3 pts 5.2 pts (3.9 ) pts 3.0 pts 4.4 pts (1.4 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 96.4 % 95.4 % 1.0 pts 96.2 % 95.7 % 0.5 pts Net written premiums by market Domestic Select Accounts $ 675 $ 660 2 % $ 2,911 $ 2,828 3 % Middle Market 2,061 1,935 7 8,630 8,214 5 National Accounts 251 247 2 1,051 1,025 3 National Property and Other 437 422 4 1,965 1,805 9 Total Domestic 3,424 3,264 5 14,557 13,872 5 International 279 269 4 1,072 1,084 (1 ) Total $ 3,703 $ 3,533 5 % $ 15,629 $ 14,956 4 %

Segment income for Business Insurance was $448 million after-tax, an increase of $57 million. Segment income increased primarily due to significantly lower catastrophe losses, partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development and a lower underlying underwriting gain. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes.

The combined ratio of 97.5% decreased 1.9 points due to significantly lower catastrophe losses (3.9 points), partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development (1.0 points) and a higher underlying combined ratio (1.0 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 96.4% increased 1.0 points, primarily driven by the impacts of (1) higher loss estimates in the general liability product line for primary and excess coverages and in the commercial automobile product line, including the current quarter impacts of higher loss estimates initially reflected in the first nine months of the year, and (2) a higher level of international loss activity, partially offset by (3) lower loss estimates in the workers’ compensation product line due to the current quarter impacts of lower loss estimates initially reflected in the first nine months of the year and (4) a lower underwriting expense ratio. The underlying combined ratios in both the current and prior year quarters are elevated due to comparable impacts from the re-estimation of losses incurred in the first nine months of each year.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was primarily driven by the following:

Workers’ compensation – better than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations for multiple accident years.

Largely offset by:

General liability – higher than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations for primary and excess coverages primarily for recent accident years; and

Commercial multi-peril – higher than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations primarily for recent accident years.

Net written premiums of $3.703 billion increased 5%, benefiting from continued strong retention and new business, as well as higher renewal premium change.

Segment income for Business Insurance was $1.392 billion after-tax, a decrease of $246 million. Segment income decreased primarily due to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the current year compared to net favorable prior year reserve development in the prior year and a lower underlying underwriting gain, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes.

The combined ratio of 100.9% increased 1.8 points due to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the current year compared to net favorable prior year reserve development in the prior year (2.7 points) and a higher underlying combined ratio (0.5 points), partially offset by lower catastrophe losses (1.4 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 96.2% increased 0.5 points, primarily driven by the impacts of higher loss estimates in the general liability product line for primary and excess coverages and the commercial automobile product line, partially offset by a lower underwriting expense ratio.

Net unfavorable prior year reserve development was primarily driven by the following:

General liability (excluding asbestos and environmental) – higher than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations for primary and excess coverages for multiple accident years, including the impact for accident years 2009 and prior related to the enactment of legislation by a number of states that extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual molestation claims;

Commercial automobile – higher than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations for recent accident years;

Asbestos reserves – an increase of $220 million, primarily in the segment’s domestic general liability product line;

Commercial multi-peril – higher than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations for recent accident years; and

Environmental reserves – an increase of $76 million, primarily in the segment’s domestic general liability product line.

Partially offset by:

Workers’ compensation – better than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations for multiple accident years; and

Commercial property – better than expected loss experience in the segment’s domestic operations for recent accident years.

Gross written premiums of $17.151 billion grew 6%, benefiting from continued strong retention, higher renewal premium change and higher levels of new business. Net written premiums of $15.629 billion increased 4%. Growth in net written premiums was impacted by the new catastrophe reinsurance treaty.

Bond & Specialty Insurance Segment Financial Results Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions and pre-tax, unless noted otherwise) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Underwriting gain: $ 142 $ 214 $ (72 ) $ 515 $ 740 $ (225 ) Underwriting gain includes: Net favorable prior year reserve development 20 89 (69 ) 65 266 (201 ) Catastrophes, net of reinsurance (1 ) (7 ) 6 (5 ) (16 ) 11 Net investment income 60 61 (1 ) 233 233 — Other income 5 5 — 21 18 3 Segment income before income taxes 207 280 (73 ) 769 991 (222 ) Income tax expense 40 60 (20 ) 151 198 (47 ) Segment income $ 167 $ 220 $ (53 ) $ 618 $ 793 $ (175 ) Combined ratio 78.6 % 64.8 % 13.8 pts 79.5 % 69.0 % 10.5 pts Impact on combined ratio Net favorable prior year reserve development (2.9 ) pts (14.4 ) pts 11.5 pts (2.5 ) pts (11.0 ) pts 8.5 pts Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 0.2 pts 1.1 pts (0.9 ) pts 0.2 pts 0.6 pts (0.4 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 81.3 % 78.1 % 3.2 pts 81.8 % 79.4 % 2.4 pts Net written premiums Domestic Management Liability $ 411 $ 366 12 % $ 1,605 $ 1,455 10 % Surety 206 198 4 866 835 4 Total Domestic 617 564 9 2,471 2,290 8 International 97 93 4 268 238 13 Total $ 714 $ 657 9 % $ 2,739 $ 2,528 8 %

Segment income for Bond & Specialty Insurance was $167 million after-tax, a decrease of $53 million. Segment income decreased primarily due to lower net favorable prior year reserve development. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes.

The combined ratio of 78.6% increased 13.8 points due to lower net favorable prior year reserve development (11.5 points) and a higher underlying combined ratio (3.2 points), partially offset by lower catastrophe losses (0.9 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 81.3% remained very strong. The increase of 3.2 points from the prior year quarter reflected higher loss estimates related to management liability coverages due to the current quarter impacts of higher loss estimates initially reflected in the first nine months of the year and a particular loss reflected in the current quarter, partially offset by lower surety loss estimates and a lower underwriting expense ratio.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was driven by better than expected loss experience in the domestic fidelity and surety product line for multiple accident years.

Net written premiums of $714 million increased 9%, reflecting continued strong retention, increased levels of renewal premium change and strong new business in management liability and continued strong surety production.

Segment income for Bond & Specialty Insurance was $618 million after-tax, a decrease of $175 million.

