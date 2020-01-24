Akouos Announces New Data at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology Midwinter Meeting

Data further supports Akouos’s use of AAVAnc80 technology delivered via intracochlear administration to potentially improve hearing

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akouos, a precision genetic medicine company developing gene therapies to potentially improve and preserve hearing, announced today that data from its inner ear gene therapy platform will be presented during the 43rd Annual Midwinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO), being held January 25 to January 29, 2020 in San Jose, CA.

“Akouos continues to advance our platform for inner ear disorders, and we are excited to share our progress with the scientific community,” said Greg Robinson, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Akouos. “The data presented at ARO further substantiates Akouos’s use of AAVAnc80 vector technology and its potential to address many forms of hearing loss.”

SYMPOSIUM

Title: The Adeno-associated Viral Anc80 (AAVAnc80) Vector – Precision Genetic Medicines to Address Hearing Loss



Presenter: Michelle Valero, Ph.D., Director, Anatomy & Physiology, Akouos



Session: Symposium 11



Date and Time: Saturday, January 25, 3 p.m. (PST)

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: The Adeno-associated Viral Anc80 Vector Efficiently Transduces Inner Ear Cells in Olive Baboons (Papio anubis)



Day and Time: Monday, January 27, 1 p.m. (PST)

Title: The Adeno-associated Viral Anc80 Vector Efficiently Transduces Inner Ear Cells in Cynomolgus Macaques (Macaca fascicularis)



Day and Time: Monday, January 27, 1 p.m. (PST)

Title: Dual Adeno-associated Viral Anc80 Vector Efficiently Transduces Inner Ear Cells in Non-human Primates



Day and Time: Monday, January 27, 1 p.m. (PST)

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to improve and preserve hearing. Leveraging its adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based gene therapy platform, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, the Company was founded in 2016 by world leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy. Akouos has strategic partnerships with Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Lonza, Inc. For more information, please visit www.akouos.com.

About AAVAnc Technology

Ancestral AAV (AAVAnc) technology was developed in the laboratory of Luk Vandenberghe, Ph.D., Director of the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center at Harvard Medical School. AAVAnc technology uses computational and evolutionary methods to predict novel conformations of the adeno-associated viral particle. AAVAnc80, one of 40,000 AAVAnc vectors, has demonstrated preliminary safety and effective gene delivery in both mice and non-human primates in numerous preclinical studies.

