ASGN Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALABASAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 5:00 p.m. EST hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13698106. A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. EST on February 12, 2020 until February 26, 2020. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13698106. The webcast for this call will be available at asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Contacts

Ed Pierce



Chief Financial Officer



818-878-7900