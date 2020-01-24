Blain’s Farm and Fleet to Move Monroe Store Location

New, Modern Store Design, Drive-Thru and Updated Service Center to be in New Location

MONROE, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blain’s Farm and Fleet is proud to announce that they will be relocating to 110 8th St, Monroe, WI 53566, less than half a mile away from their current location. The new store location will include extensive improvement of the previous Shopko building as well as 1.5 acres of adjacent property with plans to expand and accommodate new offerings for the community. Blain’s Farm and Fleet expects construction to be completed by Fall 2020.

The new Blain’s Farm and Fleet store will provide a larger location at 75,853 total square feet and more than double the parking spots. With over 20,000 additional square feet, Blain’s Farm and Fleet will add a best-in-class covered Drive-Thru and an updated state-of-the-art automotive service center. Customers will also enjoy wider aisles, expanded products and brands, as well as energy efficient LED lighting for both the interior and exterior.

“It is so meaningful to all of us that we will now be able to make a big investment back into a community that has supported Blain’s Farm and Fleet for 56 years,” says Jane Blain Gilbertson, Owner and President. “Monroe has been so loyal to us, and we look forward to repurposing this building, purchasing additional adjacent land and creating the best possible experience for our neighbors.” The closing of other retailers, like Shopko, has taken a toll on the Monroe economy. Many Monroe shoppers have traveled outside of the local community to spend their dollars. With this investment, Blain’s Farm and Fleet is helping to bring shoppers back to Monroe. “Our hope is to take care of those who have taken care of us AND draw new business to the area with our expanded capabilities. We will continue to offer the most popular and high-quality brands at prices everyone can afford,” says Blain Gilbertson.

The current store location at 251 8th Street, Monroe, WI 53566 will remain open while construction is underway. Blain’s Farm and Fleet is looking for interested parties to redevelop the current store site after the relocation this fall. “It is always our goal to make sure that we are strengthening each of the communities that we serve,” says Sara Iverson Smith, Director of Real Estate, Construction and Facilities. “Our culture is to treat associates like family and customers like neighbors. Because of that, we will focus on providing high-quality enhancements, additional space and parking to the new location, as well as to find a good fit to fill our old location for the City of Monroe. That is what good neighbors do.” Interested parties are welcome to contact Mrs. Iverson Smith at siversonsmith@blainsupply.com.

Blain’s Farm and fleet is pleased to carry top-rated brands, including:

Clothing: Carhartt, Dickies, Under Armour, Columbia, Levi’s, Lee

Footwear: Skechers, Puma, Keen, Asics, New Balance, CAT, Crocs

Tools & Hardware: DeWalt, Milwaukee, Stanley, Craftsman

Paint & Supplies: Benjamin Moore, Valspar, MinWax, Rustoleum, Graco, Purdy

Automotive: Pennzoil, Valvoline, Mobil 1, Mystik, Fram, Prestone, Sea Foam, Meguiar’s

Tire & Auto Repair Service: Michelin, Goodyear, Cooper

Sporting Goods: Realtree, Scent Blocker, Yeti, Coleman, Rapala, Plano

Home & Housewares: KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Keurig, T-Fal, Lodge, Dyson, Tide, Bounty

Pet Department: Purina, Blue Buffalo, Hill’s Science Diet, Iams, Canidae, Taste of the Wild, Kong, Greenies

Agriculture: King Kutter, Nutrena, Behrens, Guardian, Manna Pro, Ware, Weaver Leather

Lawn & Garden: Scotts, Miracle-Gro, RoundUp, Fiskars, Weber, Char-Broil

Outdoor Power Equipment: Troy-Bilt, Cub Cadet, Briggs & Stratton

Founded in 1955, Blain’s Farm & Fleet stores are specialty discount retailers with 42 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa. Michigan and Wisconsin. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high quality products, competitive prices and reliable service. Visit www.farmandfleet.com.

