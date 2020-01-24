INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors

BENSALEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HSC #fraud–Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Harsco Corporation. (“Harsco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HSC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 23, 2020, after the market closed, Harsco announced preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results, expecting approximately $400 million revenue. The Company also expected adjusted operating income of approximately $31 million, below prior guidance in the range of $53 million to $58 million, citing “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina,” among other things.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $3.16, or over 16%, during intraday trading on January 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Harsco securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

