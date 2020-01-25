MEDMEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MedMen Enterprises Inc. – MMNFF

4 hours ago Staff

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-mmnff/ to learn more.

The investigation concerns whether MedMen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contacts

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850

More Stories

Company Profile for Lumileds

37 mins ago Staff

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC)

4 hours ago Staff

Analog Devices, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

10 hours ago Staff

Hamilton ETFs Announces Q1 2020 Monthly Distributions for HCB, HFA

10 hours ago Staff

Global Travel Technologies Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to Boost Growth | Technavio

13 hours ago Staff

2020 Japan Molecular Diagnostics Market: Sales & Market Shares of Major Suppliers, Strategic Profiles of Leading Competitors & Emerging Market Entrants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

13 hours ago Staff

You may have missed

Company Profile for Lumileds

37 mins ago Staff

MEDMEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MedMen Enterprises Inc. – MMNFF

4 hours ago Staff

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC)

4 hours ago Staff

Analog Devices, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

10 hours ago Staff

Hamilton ETFs Announces Q1 2020 Monthly Distributions for HCB, HFA

10 hours ago Staff
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami