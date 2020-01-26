Embassy Group Celebrates the Spirit of Patriotism with a Special Tribute on Republic Day

Embassy’s 2 iconic properties lit up with Indian tricolour over 3 consecutive days

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#71stRepublicDay–On the landmark occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Embassy Group celebrated the spirit of patriotism by lighting two of its iconic properties with the Indian tri colors, igniting pride and patriotism in every Indian.





Customary that iconic buildings around the world celebrate momentous occasions, Embassy Lake Terraces, Hebbal and Four Seasons at Embassy ONE was lit up in the tricolour marking the significance of the Republic Day in the city of Bangalore and India as a whole.

The effort was put together by 25 electricians who worked all through for over 48 hours. The 1800 LED lights illumination of saffron, white and green, was displayed in a three-day sequence run-up to the Republic Day starting January 24, 2020.

The visual expression of the tricolour on Embassy Lake Terraces and Four Seasons at Embassy One underlines the solidarity of India and its people, strengthened by bonds of cultural unity.

The Embassy properties were lit up from early evening on 24th Jan 2020 and the grand display of lights was viewed by a euphoric crowd of visitors.

About Embassy

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India’s largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 55 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India’s first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group’s community outreach program empowers over 7000 children across 17 schools to create a positive social impact in urban India.

