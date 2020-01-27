Friendly’s Ushers in New Year with Exciting Updates to Kids Program

New Winter Menu Items Also Now Available

WILBRAHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Friendly’s® Restaurants announced the launch of an innovative new kids program, solidifying the brand’s role as an expert in kids meals. Friendly’s has also rolled out a new slate of intergenerational menu offerings perfect for the winter months.

The exciting new kids program includes an updated interactive menu which mimics a child’s school folder, perfect for holding a range of coloring cards and kid-friendly activities that the folder will contain for various occasions throughout the year. Friendly’s restaurants will now also feature new kid-inspired servingware, sure to add an extra dimension of excitement to any meal.

Additionally, the menu items themselves have been updated, with new offerings including: Silver Dollar Pancakes and Bacon & Egg Sliders at breakfast; and for lunch and dinner Fried Dough Pizza, Fish ‘N Chips, and 2 Double Sliders. To cap it all off, kids are now able to enjoy Friendly’s classic ice cream creations in two new ways: a Banana Split Sundae and Worms & Dirt Friend-z, soft vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo cookie pieces and sour gummy worms.

Families are invited to keep an eye on Friendly’s restaurants for further updates to the kids program which will be appearing throughout the year, including a range of family-oriented programing.

“As a family-friendly destination for over eighty years, we are proud to cement our status as a primary destination for kids, with this exciting new program,” said Dennis Pfaff, Chief Operating Officer, FIC Restaurants Inc. “Between our own heritage and a panel of children we enlisted to test the new menu additions, this kids program is truly kid-tested and kid-approved.”

Friendly’s has also added several new menu items to its main menu, which are sure to delight the whole family. These include:

Hunka Chunka PB Fudge Lava Cake – Peanut butter filled warm chocolate cake, framed by three scoops of Hunka Chunka PB Fudge ice cream, topped with peanut butter, chocolate chips and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

– Peanut butter filled warm chocolate cake, framed by three scoops of Hunka Chunka PB Fudge ice cream, topped with peanut butter, chocolate chips and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Parmesan Peppercorn Sirloin – Deliciously tender, juicy 6 oz sirloin cooked to perfection and topped with a saucy peppercorn cheese blend, served with piled-high garlic red skin mashed potatoes with parmesan butter and a side salad.

– Deliciously tender, juicy 6 oz sirloin cooked to perfection and topped with a saucy peppercorn cheese blend, served with piled-high garlic red skin mashed potatoes with parmesan butter and a side salad. Garlic Parmesan Mac & Cheese – Creamy 4-cheese pasta topped with crispy country chicken tenders hand tossed in our house-made garlic-parmesan sauce.

– Creamy 4-cheese pasta topped with crispy country chicken tenders hand tossed in our house-made garlic-parmesan sauce. Grilled Chicken Sandwich – Tender grilled chicken breast cozied up with melted cheddar cheese, creamy mayo, green leaf lettuce and fresh tomato on a warm brioche roll.

– Tender grilled chicken breast cozied up with melted cheddar cheese, creamy mayo, green leaf lettuce and fresh tomato on a warm brioche roll. Philly Steak & Cheese Wrap – Melt-in-your-mouth sirloin steak, sliced thin and topped with sautéed green peppers, onions and a mix of Monterey Jack, cheddar and cream cheese. All wrapped in a grilled tomato tortilla and served with cheese dip and a side of golden fries.

About FIC Restaurants, Inc.:

FIC Restaurants, Inc. is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name “Friendly’s Restaurants”, serving signature sandwiches, burgers and ice cream desserts in friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly’s Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering every day value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. For the future, Friendly’s Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information please visit www.friendlys.com.

