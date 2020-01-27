Fujikura: Start Shipping Evaluation Sample of 60 GHz mmWave Wireless Communications Module

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fujikura Ltd. (TOKYO: 5803) (President: Masahiko Ito, “Fujikura”) started providing samples of 60 GHz Millimeter Wave Wireless Communications Module employing “High-gain phased array antenna” which realizes high speed wireless communication in the 60 GHz frequency band. Their compact design combines a baseband wireless modem function and an antenna with an included RF front end function.





Major Specifications

Frequency Band 57 – 71 GHz (CH1-CH6) EIRP 40 dBm Horizontal Beam Forming Angle ±45 deg Interface PCIe Gen2 x2 lane

For more information, please visit http://mmwavetech.fujikura.com/

Various applications, including video transmission and things like games utilizing VR/AR, are spreading broadly through society. High speed, high capacity communications are required to keep up, but the Sub 6 GHz frequency bands used by 4G are too narrow to accommodate such demands.

We developed wireless communication modules utilizing millimeter wave frequency band capable of providing broad bandwidth to solve this issue. This bandwidth with millimeter wave drastically increases communication speed to enable gigabit class high-speed communication. However, the millimeter wave band is susceptible to large transmission losses due to wiring in the device. Therefore, the wiring between the RF-IC and antenna must be as short as possible in order to maximize the benefits of the millimeter wave wireless communications module. We selected low loss materials for the circuit board and modularized the RF-IC and antenna. This has allowed us to simultaneously achieve world-class communications speeds (over 2 Gbps) and long-distance transmission (over 500 m). Our advanced antenna design and electromagnetic field analysis technologies led us to develop a 4 x16-element phased array antenna. It achieves not only stable wide angle ±45 degree automatic beam forming, but at the same time outstanding wide bandwidth that fully covers the 57 to 71 GHz frequency band.

The module can be used in communications networks embedded in backhaul equipment, access points (AP), customer premises equipment (CPE), V2X equipment, etc.

Our technology contributes to building high speed, high capacity communication networks such as 5G by supplying products for high frequency band including these modules.

Please come to see the live demonstration of this module at Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC2020: Hall 5 stand 5E81) in Barcelona. Please check out our live demonstration video in the following URL uploading after the show.



http://mmwavetech.fujikura.com/

