Seven Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Named to 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that seven of its attorneys are named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

“We are honored to be recognized for the work we perform for our clients—especially when that praise comes from our peers at other firms,” said firm Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. “We are very proud of our team and are thrilled that the legal community has acknowledged their excellence as well.”

Each year, only five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a Super Lawyer. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The following Sklar Kirsh attorneys have been named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

