8020 Signs Representative Agreement with InvestorsHub

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / 8020 Connect Inc. (“8020”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Representative Agreement with InvestorsHub (Parent company, ADVFN: LSE:AFN). This agreement provides 8020 a competitive advantage in the investor outreach market and provides our Canadian clients with preferred pricing and model suited for Canadian venture markets.

“ADVFN offers massive reach into the global investor market which is going to be a key tool for Canadian issuers to access a new audience of investors. The benefit of bringing ADFVN’s global reach to 8020’s localized investor management system is that it allows 8020 clients to more easily capture and engage with a global audience of interested investors.” Darren Stewart, President, 8020 Connect.

About ADVFN

ADVFN (www.advfn.com) is a global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN (LSE: AFN) was floated on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion-page impressions a year.

Originally a UK-based site, the company currently operates in the US, UK, Brazil, Japan and Dubai.

ADVFN has a joint venture in Brazil, a country in which ADVFN has a geographic and language targeted website. This is in addition to its US, French, German, Italian, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, Mexican and Filipino ADVFN financial sites.

About 8020 Connect

8020 Connect Inc. is an interactive investment community portal which expands the way shareholders and interested investors access and gather information from public corporations. Built as a hybrid social media and shareholder management platform, corporations can direct the flow of information to prospective and existing investors through both static and dynamic content. This will allow public companies to build their investment brand and investor awareness while maintaining digital media and regulatory compliance in a growing online investment community.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of 8020 Connect Inc., raising additional capital and the future development of 8020 Connect Inc. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company’s management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because 8020 Connect Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and 8020 Connect Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

