MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / CEO of Tzadik Management, Adam Marcus Hendry has 15 years of progressive management experience in real estate and property management. He has led his company toward a number of significant milestones in 2019. With a new year and new decade upon us, Adam Marcus Hendry reflects upon the past year and is projecting a fine-tuned game plan to make 2020 even more successful than the last.

A fundamental goal of most businesses is to grow incrementally year to year, but few see as much success in this realm as Tzadik Management. In 2019 alone, the firm grew by over 100%! One major factor that contributed to this growth was the acquisition of several communities in the Midwest and Texas. The firm entered three new states: Sioux Falls and Rapid City in South Dakota, Houston in Texas, and Omaha in Nebraska. In total, Tzadik Management now owns and manages approximately 9,000 units in Florida, Georgia, Texas, South Dakota, Nebraska and shortly North Dakota.

Adam Marcus Hendry isn’t slowing down anytime soon; the CEO says he plans to expand the company by at least twofold in 2020.

Furthermore, the company raised over $60,000,000 in equity in 2019, a truly remarkable sum for the industry and a testament to Adam Marcus Hendry’s incredible business and finance acumen. As if that weren’t enough to celebrate, the company possessed over $250,000,000 in total Capital as of Dec. 31, 2019.

To meet increasing demand and ensure his 200+employee workforce has ample space to do their magic, Adam Marcus Hendry invested in new office space in 2019 as well. This will be particularly helpful to accommodate growth in residential and commercial markets, as Tzadik Management began due diligence for commercial real estate acquisitions with the intent to expand into the commercial realm in the near term.

Adam Marcus Hendry is renowned in his field for his intellect, drive, innovation, and company culture management style. Based in Miami, Florida, Tzadik Management has managed over $1 billion apartment complexes and nearly 20,000 units in more than 20 states since its 2007 inception. More recently, Tzadik Management has acquired more than 2,000,000 square feet of commercial real-estate in Florida and South Dakota.

An avid practitioner of the “continuous improvement mindset,” Adam Marcus Hendry continues his commitment to “building performance-focused organizations through the development of people, processes, and culture” with the goal of moving his company toward a bright future.

