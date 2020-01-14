Alvin Toffler’s ‘Future Shock’ Turns 50

In the forthcoming book “After Shock”, the world’s foremost futurists reflect on 50 years of “Future Shock” – and looks ahead to the next 50

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / In 1970, futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler were thrust upon the world stage by the publication of their international bestseller, Future Shock-the title describing a condition whose characteristic “shattering stress and disorientation” would inevitably be brought about by “too much change in too short a period of time.”



After Shock front cover

Whether the Tofflers’ warnings about the acceleration of technological and social change have proved prophetic or apocryphal, their insights were-and continue to be-potent catalysts for contemplating our probable, possible, and preferred versions of the future.

After Shock, the forthcoming book marking the 50-year anniversary of Future Shock, brings together more than 100 of the world’s foremost futurists in a compendium of compelling essays that offers surprising reflections on the classic text, as well as presents remarkable views of the future. Featuring such luminaries as Ray Kurzweil, David Brin, George Gilder, Alan Kay, David Krakauer, Martin Rees, and many others, After Shock charts extraordinary, exciting, and startling pathways to the future we can all begin to create today.

After Shock‘s foreword is written by Deb Westphal, who for over 10 years served as CEO and Chairman of the Board for Toffler Associates, a future-focused strategic advisory firm founded by Alvin and Heidi Toffler in 1996. “After Shock,” Westphal says, “is a collection of powerful voices advocating for the Tofflers’ dedication to future consciousness. It represents the empowerment of individuals to proactively create the future, rather than being idly subjected to it. This is what the Tofflers spent a lifetime championing. It is their legacy. And the legacy will continue to live through the incredible work and contributions of the amazing people you will get to know through After Shock.”

After Shock is on sale everywhere in hardcover and eBook editions Feb. 4, 2020.

A descriptive flier with excerpts is available here: https://bit.ly/35CSl0e

High-res cover images are available here: https://bit.ly/2QXG0hV and here: https://bit.ly/2QYfXHx

Contact us for review copy or to request an interview with any of the book’s contributors.

About the Editor

John Schroeter is Executive Director at Abundant World Institute™. Comprising a society of the world’s foremost technologists, futurists, and entrepreneurs, Abundant World Institute is a social enterprise dedicated to inspiring and generating creative solutions and transforming global challenges into massive opportunities in essential areas of tremendous human consequence. Schroeter is also co-author of the multi-award-winning book Moonshots-Creating a World of Abundance, with Naveen Jain and Sir Richard Branson.

CONTACT:

John Schroeter

(719) 684-5658

john@technicacuriosa.com

Related Files

After Shock Overview Flier

###

SOURCE: Alvin Toffler

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572936/Alvin-Tofflers-Future-Shock-Turns-50