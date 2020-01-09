AMPD Hires Former Infobip, Klein Systems Group, and Xerox Exec Christene Best as Vice President of Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. (“AMPD” or the “Company”, (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christene “Chris” Best as Vice President of Sales, effective January 2nd, 2020.

Ms. Best was most recently Director of North American Sales at Infobip, a global mobile services cloud provider with offices in over 60 countries. Chris’ 20-year career in enterprise software and SaaS sales leadership also includes stints as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Klein Systems Group, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Strategic Alliances at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Service at Fincentric Corporation and Director of BC Sales Operations at Xerox Canada.

“We are thrilled that a technical sales executive of the calibre of Chris Best has joined AMPD. We look forward to her bringing her expertise in building successful sales teams and processes to the company. Chris will spearhead the expansion of our sales and sales engineering teams to cater to the potential demand for our high-performance cloud and compute offerings”, said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions for low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

