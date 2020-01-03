Analog Devices to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

NORWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a leading global high performance analog technology company, today announced that the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 18th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time.

The audio webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available shortly following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.



Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

