Atlantis Sanya Presented by FOSUN Tourism Ushers in Year of the Mouse with Spring Reunions and Fabulous Giveaways

SANYA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Spring is a time for embracing fresh starts and bidding farewell to the past year, the traditional Chinese New Year is symbolic of joyful reunions as families and loved ones gather to usher in new beginnings. Acclaimed as the ultimate integrated entertainment and leisure resort in China, Atlantis Sanya of FOSUN Tourism has crafted a series of fun-filled activities and fabulous giveaways in line with the festive theme of the Year of the Mouse. True to its brand manifesto of “One Destination, Different Experiences”, the dreamland resort will be capitalizing on its rich array of recreational facilities and comprehensive suite of travel products to offer guests a family-oriented vacation of a lifetime this Lunar New Year.

The Spring Festival is a customary folk tradition deeply embedded in Chinese cultural heritage. Atlantis Sanya will be giving this Lunar New Year a new twist and taking it up another notch by infusing Eastern traditions with Western vibes. From January 26-29, Aquaventure Waterpark will be hosting a “GO GO DUCK” contest from 16:00-17:00 daily. During this period, every child can get one free small rubber duck from mascots in Aquaventure Waterpark and participate the first round of drift. All guests can make a splash too by purchasing big rubber ducks to partake in the final leg. Owners of the first 20 lucky duckies to cross the finishing line in the final race stand to win fabulous prizes, courtesy of Atlantis Sanya. Of course, owners are more than welcome to bring these lucky duckies home after the race.

The fun doesn’t just end here. At the stroke of midnight on January 25, the highly anticipated Chinese New Year Countdown will kick off with breathtaking fireworks to welcome the Year of the Mouse and mark the start of a variety of festive giveaways and celebratory events across the magnifique resort. Instead of the usual dragon dance performances, the Ambassador Lagoon of The Lost Chambers will be showcasing an eclectic one-of-a-kind underwater dragon dance from January 25-27. Those born in the year of the mouse must not miss out on “Sealion Encounter” held at the Sea Lion Point – participating guests born in the year of the mouse will walk away with an auspicious gift simply by verifying their birthdays. As the only water theme park to operate all year round, the Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark will be extending operational hours till 8:00 p.m. from January 25 to February 8 for guests to party till dusk. To complement the evening operations, Atlantis Sanya has made heartwarming arrangements for guests to enjoy the exhilarating rides of Neptune Tower, Poseidon Tower, Rocket Blaster and Splashers in warm waters. For an enriching holiday experience, parents can enroll their kids in the 2-days 1-night Miniversity Artistic Sport Winter Camp where kids can explore the magical marvels of the arts through nature-inspired crafts workshops and learn the essence of team spirit through fun-filled exercises. Other than classes designed to encourage creative expression, the little ones will also go through a basic first aid course that will undoubtedly benefit them for life. From January 18-30, the God of Fortune will be handing out auspicious red packets to the audience of C Show to spread prosperity and wealth. Along with the troublemaking clowns of the show, members of the audience game for participating in the C Show on Tik Tok contest shall stand to win the 2020 Koi Grand Prize.

During the Lunar New Year period, Atlantis Sanya will have special menus rolled out at 21 outlets to offer guests a taste of the festivities in an array of international flavors. Celebrate the Year of the Mouse with family and loved ones over a course of delectable foods and fine wine to symbolize a good start to the new year period. On January 24, Silk Ballroom will be hosting a Reunion Gala Dinner themed “Chinese New Year’s Eve Family Reunion at Atlantis” . Between January 24 and February 1, the Lunar New Year BBQ Buffet Dinner at TIKKI Lounge & Bar will be perfect for families and friends to have a casual gathering over the festive season. Guests can spread the memorable joys experienced exclusively at Atlantis Sanya by bringing “fortune bags” which consisting of 8 lucky goodies – at just RMB558/set. for those who are not able to make it to Atlantis Sanya this Chinese New Year. Bringing prosperity and happiness back to home by purchasing Fortune bags on Atlantis Sanya Fliggy flagship store or Wechat Mcmore.

As a popular destination in China for internet celebrities and netizens to “check in” on social media, and the flagship attraction for Sanya’s tourism sector, Atlantis Sanya is an integrated entertainment and leisure resort where water meets wonders. Having crafted countless unforgettable and unique vacations for guests from all over the world, this ocean-themed wonderland has quickly rose through the ranks to become the ultimate premier choice for resort holidays. As a festival marking the joys of family reunions, Lunar New Year is the most important festival celebrated by Chinese around the globe. To offer guests a different Chinese New Year vacation like no other, Atlantis Sanya has lined up a series of exciting activities and unique experiences that is bound to please guests over the Spring Festival Golden Week. Atlantis Sanya endeavors to continually upgrade its travel offerings with competitive and differentiated travel experiences. As the Year of the Mouse approaches, Atlantis Sanya shall continue to lead the Sanya tourism to greater heights with premium products and quality services, and weave many more dream holidays for our guests.

