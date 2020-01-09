Brinqa Cyber Risk Management Platform Receives Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

Company Honored for Uniquely Transforming Organizations’ Business, IT, and Security Data into Actionable Insights for Addressing On Premises and Cloud Cyber Risk

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudsecurity–Brinqa™, a leader in Cyber Risk Management, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Cyber Risk Management Platform as a 2019 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner.

Brinqa’s Cyber Risk Management Platform was built for security; transforming security, context and threat data into insights that empower organizations to own their cyber risk. Brinqa Cyber Risk Graph – the knowledge graph for cybersecurity – connects all relevant security and business data, establishes a common risk language, and powers cybersecurity insights and outcomes. Brinqa applies this knowledge to uniquely inform risk management strategies, standardize security data management and analysis, improve communication between teams, deliver actionable insights, and automate risk remediation.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards, presented by Cloud Computing magazine last month, recognize companies in two distinct categories that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

Cloud-Delivered Security

With the ever-increasing number of hacks and intrusions, ensuring security of our applications, services, data, and devices has never been more critical. Exemplary security solutions leveraging the cloud as the delivery model have been recognized.

Cloud Security

For years, one of the chief causes of delay or even rejection of cloud migration has been security. Select products and services keeping cloud infrastructure and applications secure have also been presented with Cloud Security Excellence Awards.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce that the Cyber Risk Management Platform from Brinqa is a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Brinqa is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

“It is an honor to earn a Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award as one of the industry’s top cloud security solutions,” said Syed Abdur, Brinqa Senior Director of Products. “SaaS, IaaS, and Cloud-native technologies have been big drivers for digital transformation and growth, but the ephemeral and dynamic nature of these services present challenges that traditional security solutions struggle with. Brinqa’s unique Cyber Risk Graph, industry-leading integration ecosystem, and differentiated Cyber Risk Management Platform help customers coalesce and transform their business, IT, and security data into actionable insights for addressing both on premises and cloud cyber risk. This is a great way to start off 2020, a year we have big expectations for growth.”

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Its in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through custom lead generation programs, TMC provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, it bolsters brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, it offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About Brinqa

Brinqa is the creator of the industry’s only comprehensive Cyber Risk Management platform. Built to scale with size and scope, Brinqa’s award-winning solutions are proven at some of the largest enterprise technology infrastructures in the world. With 100+ connectors to a diverse collection of cybersecurity and business data sources, Brinqa solutions allow organizations to start off by focusing on their most critical attack surfaces and gradually expand the scope to complete cyber risk management coverage. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.brinqa.com and follow the company on Twitter @brinqa.

Brinqa is a trademark of Brinqa, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

