Carter Bank & Trust opens its new Midtown Commercial Banking Office in Greensboro, North Carolina

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) (the “Bank”) held a ceremonial ribbon cutting today in recognition of the opening of its new Midtown Commercial Banking Office in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Located at 1201 Battleground Avenue, the office is part of Greensboro’s northwest section of downtown referred as “Midtown,” giving a sense of community and unique identity.

Throughout Midtown, artists have painted massive murals on multiple buildings. An image of a Native American is one side of the building where the Carter Bank & Trust new office is located.

Carter Bank & Trust CEO Litz Van Dyke said, “Greensboro, North Carolina, is the closest urban market to our headquarters in Martinsville, Virginia, and critically important to our overall growth strategy moving forward.”

The new Midtown Commercial Banking Office is now the home to 19 associates including bank executives, commercial bankers, credit officers and treasury services.

About Carter Bank & Trust: Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 101 branches and more than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.

