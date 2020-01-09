Carvana Grows New Mexico Presence with Santa Fe Launch

Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car™ to Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Santa Fe area residents today. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.





Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car™ by skipping the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether installing car seats or seeing how much cargo space it offers for their next skiing trip.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“As we grow our presence in the southwest, Santa Fe is instrumental in bringing our transparent car buying solution to more and more customers,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Santa Fe residents, and increasing our presence in a state that has welcomed us for nearly three years.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 148 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

